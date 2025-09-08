GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

UAE internet outage: What's the real story behind the Red Sea cable cuts?

For the UAE and the wider Middle East, the stakes are particularly high, UAE expert warn

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
3 MIN READ
UAE internet outage: What's the real story behind the Red Sea cable cuts?

Dubai: Internet users across the UAE are still reporting slower speeds and patchy connections after several subsea cables in the Red Sea were cut over the weekend, disrupting connectivity from South Asia to the Gulf.

“The recent subsea cable cuts across the region serve as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of our global digital arteries,” said David Abt, Associate Partner, Strategy & Transformation, TMT at FTI Consulting.

“In today’s world, more than 95% of international data traffic flows through subsea cables, making them as critical to modern economies as air routes, ports, and energy pipelines.”

Which cables were hit

The outages were linked to the SEA-ME-WE-4 and IMEWE cables near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and the FALCON GCX cable running through Kuwait. Together, these lines form a critical corridor linking Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Microsoft Azure confirmed that regional traffic is being rerouted via alternative pathways but warned of “increased latency.” Cloudflare reported delays of up to 30% on connections between India and Europe, with performance still below normal levels as of Monday.

Current status in the UAE

du and Etisalat (e&) subscribers reported disruptions ranging from slow browsing to difficulty accessing international cloud platforms.

“When these cables are disrupted, the ripple effects are immediate: financial transactions stall, businesses struggle to operate, and citizens experience outages in essential digital services,” Abt said.

Repair timeline, challenges

Specialized cable ships are needed to locate and mend the damage, a process analysts say could take days or even weeks. Multiple failures in the same corridor make rerouting more complex, leaving users with elevated latency until full restoration.

“For the UAE and the wider Middle East, the stakes are particularly high,” Abt said. “The region has committed to becoming a global hub for artificial intelligence, cloud, and digital services. These ambitions require unprecedented international bandwidth and ultra low latency, placing growing strain on the existing network.”

Hit for UAE residents, firms

  • International websites, apps, and cloud services may be intermittently inaccessible.

  • VPNs, video conferencing, and gaming platforms face higher lag times.

  • Businesses depending on global data flows are advised to explore satellite or regional routing until normal service resumes.

Beyond Red Sea chokepoint

Analysts stress that the Red Sea corridor remains one of the world’s most fragile internet bottlenecks. Cables here are vulnerable to both accidental damage from shipping activity and geopolitical risks.

“While much attention is placed on subsea chokepoints such as the Bab al-Mandab or the Strait of Hormuz where regional cables are concentrated and exposed to both accidents and geopolitical risk, the broader picture is clear: a diversified and redundant digital infrastructure is essential,” Abt noted.

Telecom providers are increasingly investing in terrestrial corridors through Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Turkey, Jordan, and most recently Syria, to complement subsea systems.

“These routes aim to bypass chokepoints and provide critical redundancy to complement subsea systems,” Abt said.

Strategically imperative for UAE

Experts argue that the UAE’s position at the crossroads of Asia, Africa, and Europe makes it uniquely placed to lead this diversification.

“The UAE’s geographic position at the crossroads of Asia, Africa, and Europe uniquely positions it to lead this transformation,” Abt said. “By driving investment in both subsea capacity and terrestrial alternatives, the country can anchor its role as a trusted, resilient digital gateway.”

He added: “Subsea cables are no longer just telecom assets – they are strategic infrastructure, indispensable to economic growth, national security, and making the UAE’s AI ambitions a reality.”

For now, UAE residents should expect intermittent slowdowns until repairs are complete. But the weekend outage has made one fact clear: the cables beneath the Red Sea are as critical as the oil tankers and shipping lanes that pass above them.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE internet outage

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Internet access across the Middle East and parts of Asia experienced slowdowns over the weekend due to undersea cable disruptions in the Red Sea.

UAE internet outage: Could Starlink be a backup?

2h ago2m read
While service had largely improved by Sunday, some users continued to report issues.

Why your internet might be running slower than usual

2m read
The airline will begin three weekly flights to the Red Sea from October 21.

Qatar Airways adds Saudi’s Red Sea flights

2m read
Pakistan internet disruptions will be over after major upgrades this year

Pakistan supercharges internet with new subsea cables

2m read