Whopping $1 trillion paycheck for Elon Musk? Tesla board makes mind-blowing pitch

Plan challenges Musk to drive Tesla to astronomical valuation, from $1tr to $8.5tr
Hold onto your hats — and your stock portfolios — because Tesla's latest move is nothing short of jaw-dropping.
The company’s pay committee just pitched a mind-blowing $1 trillion compensation package for its wildly controversial Elon Musk to keep him locked in as CEO for the long haul.
Yes, you read that right: one trillion dollars, Fortune reports.
This isn’t your run-of-the-mill salary or bonus plan.
Musk’s new reward hinges on Tesla pulling off a Herculean feat:
Catapult its market value from around $1 trillion today all the way up to a staggering $8.5 trillion within the next decade (2035).
Roll out 1 million Robotaxis
Deliver 1 million AI-powered robots, and
Increase Tesla’s earnings by 28 times the 2018 targets.
Tesla’s board, after a long court battle that scrapped Musk’s previous $55 billion plan, is betting big that keeping their visionary (and famously unpredictable) leader onboard is worth the cosmic price tag.
Musk’s compensation is tightly linked to Tesla smashing these ultra-ambitious milestones — and he only cashes in if Tesla does the same.
Of course, not everyone’s throwing confetti.
Some analysts are scratching their heads, asking, "Is one guy really worth this much?"
They point to Musk’s controversies, his political escapades, and Tesla’s growing competition from big players around the world who are nipping at its heels.
Still, Tesla fans argue that Musk is the driving force behind the company’s future breakthroughs in electric vehicles and AI-driven tech.
In true Musk fashion, this plan isn’t just about money — it’s about legacy and innovation on a sci-fi scale.
If he hits these targets, he won’t just be the richest man alive; he could be the world’s first trillionaire CEO, leading Tesla into the autonomous, robotic future faster than anyone dared imagine, leaving the legacy technologies to eat its dust.
Tesla’s new pay pact is rewriting the rules of corporate compensation — and Musk's new Mars-shot (some say he's way past any "moonshot") challenge: make sure the future looks electrifyingly epic.
