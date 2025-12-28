Musk slams Canada’s healthcare following man’s long hospital wait.
Tesla CEO and and tech billionaire Elon Musk criticised Canada’s healthcare system following the death of 44-year-old Prashant Sreekumar, an Indian-origin man who waited over eight hours for medical attention at Grey Nuns Community Hospital in Edmonton.
Sreekumar reportedly suffered severe chest pain but remained in the triage area from around 12:20 pm to 8:50 pm on December 22. Despite repeated complaints and a blood pressure reading of 210, he was given only Tylenol, and staff allegedly dismissed the severity of his condition.
When he was finally taken to the treatment area, he collapsed and could not be revived.
Sreekumar’s wife, Niharika, shared a viral video on social media describing the ordeal. “He was sitting in the triage complaining of constant chest pain. His blood pressure kept rising… they said chest pain is not considered an acute problem,” she said.
His father, Kumar Sreekumar, added: “My son told me, ‘Papa, I cannot bear the pain.’ He described it as 15 out of 10.”
Reacting on X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote: "When the government does medical care, it is about as good as the DMV."
He criticised Canada’s system for inefficiency and delayed treatment, drawing a comparison to the US motor vehicle department.
Grey Nuns Hospital, run by the Covenant Health network, confirmed the case is under review by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
A spokesperson said: "We offer our sympathy to the patient's family and friends. There is nothing more important than the safety and care of our patients and staff."
India’s Ministry of External Affairs urged the Canadian government to take responsibility, highlighting the seriousness of the incident.
Sreekumar, a father of three, leaves behind his wife and children aged three, 10, and 14.
After finally being called into the treatment area, Sreekumar collapsed within seconds. Nurses attempted resuscitation, but he died of apparent cardiac arrest.
His wife blamed the hospital administration for his death, describing staff and security as dismissive and unhelpful during the crisis.
