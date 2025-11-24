GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY

Thinking of working at Tesla? Elon Musk drops a game-changing chips roadmap

Job hunt for elite designers as Tesla quietly builds AI chip empire for cars, data centres

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Silicon flexing: Tesla aims to churn out a new chip architecture hitting volume production every 12 months. Elon Musk expect to build chips at higher volumes ultimately than all other AI chips combined.
Silicon flexing: Tesla aims to churn out a new chip architecture hitting volume production every 12 months. Elon Musk expect to build chips at higher volumes ultimately than all other AI chips combined.
Bloomberg

In a bombshell tweet that's already racked up over 20 million views, Tesla CEO Elon Musk pulled back the curtain on the electric vehicle giant's stealthy dominance in AI hardware, unveiling a relentless pace of innovation that's set to eclipse the entire industry.

"Most people don’t know that Tesla has had an advanced AI chip and board engineering team for many years," Musk wrote on Sunday, catching even tech insiders off guard.

The team, he revealed, has already shipped "several million AI chips" powering Tesla's vehicles and data centres — the very tech fuelling the company's edge in real-world artificial intelligence, from Full Self-Driving (FSD) to neural network training.

The current powerhouse in Tesla cars: AI4.

But it doesn't stop there.

Musk hinted at new innovations: The next-gen AI5 is "close to taping out," with design work kicking off on AI6.

Silicon goal

Tesla's current goal: a new chip architecture hitting volume production every 12 months.

And the kicker: "We expect to build chips at higher volumes ultimately than all other AI chips combined."

This isn't just silicon flexing — it's a vision for global ambition.

Musk envisions these chips slashing road fatalities through safer autonomous driving and democratising healthcare via Tesla's humanoid robot, Optimus.

Advanced medical car, with Optimus

Musk envisions Optimus to deliver "advanced medical care to all people."

In a follow-up post, the hands-on CEO noted his deep dive into the process, joining engineering huddles every Tuesday and Saturday — though those weekend sessions will soon wrap as AI5 nears completion.

But Musk isn't hoarding talent; he's recruiting.

Aspiring chip wizards, take note: Email three bullet points showcasing your "exceptional ability" to AI_Chips@Tesla.com (mailto:_Chips@Tesla.com).

There's a bonus if you're blending cutting-edge AI into the design process itself. No resumes required — just raw proof of genius.

Tesla's quiet chip conquest underscores its pivot from full-on EV maker to AI titan, outpacing rivals like Nvidia in custom silicon for autonomy.

As EVs evolve into rolling supercomputers, Musk's blueprint could redefine mobility and robotics.

Wall Street took notice, with TSLA shares ticking up 2.3% in pre-market trading Monday.

With Optimus trials ramping up the latest full-service driving (FSD) version on the horizon, Tesla's silicon sprint signals a future where AI isn't just smart — it's everywhere.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Elon Musk looks on as US President Donald Trump speaks at the US-Saudi Investment Forum at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC on November 19, 2025. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

The end of jobs? Musk says work will be 'optional'

2m read
Tesla’s Cybertruck boss steps down—what’s next for Siddhant Awasthi?

Why Cybertruck chief Siddhant Awasthi is leaving Tesla

3m read
Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk And UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Discuss AI Risks

What Musk could own with a trillion-dollar payout

3m read
Elon Musk: Shareholder vote would lift his holding in Tesla from about 12 percent when the package was introduced in September to potentially more than 25 percent.

Tesla shareholders approve Musk's $1 trillion pay

3m read