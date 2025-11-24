Thinking of working at Tesla? Elon Musk drops a game-changing chips roadmap

Job hunt for elite designers as Tesla quietly builds AI chip empire for cars, data centres
In a bombshell tweet that's already racked up over 20 million views, Tesla CEO Elon Musk pulled back the curtain on the electric vehicle giant's stealthy dominance in AI hardware, unveiling a relentless pace of innovation that's set to eclipse the entire industry.
"Most people don’t know that Tesla has had an advanced AI chip and board engineering team for many years," Musk wrote on Sunday, catching even tech insiders off guard.
The team, he revealed, has already shipped "several million AI chips" powering Tesla's vehicles and data centres — the very tech fuelling the company's edge in real-world artificial intelligence, from Full Self-Driving (FSD) to neural network training.
The current powerhouse in Tesla cars: AI4.
But it doesn't stop there.
Musk hinted at new innovations: The next-gen AI5 is "close to taping out," with design work kicking off on AI6.
Tesla's current goal: a new chip architecture hitting volume production every 12 months.
And the kicker: "We expect to build chips at higher volumes ultimately than all other AI chips combined."
This isn't just silicon flexing — it's a vision for global ambition.
Musk envisions these chips slashing road fatalities through safer autonomous driving and democratising healthcare via Tesla's humanoid robot, Optimus.
Musk envisions Optimus to deliver "advanced medical care to all people."
In a follow-up post, the hands-on CEO noted his deep dive into the process, joining engineering huddles every Tuesday and Saturday — though those weekend sessions will soon wrap as AI5 nears completion.
But Musk isn't hoarding talent; he's recruiting.
Aspiring chip wizards, take note: Email three bullet points showcasing your "exceptional ability" to AI_Chips@Tesla.com (mailto:_Chips@Tesla.com).
There's a bonus if you're blending cutting-edge AI into the design process itself. No resumes required — just raw proof of genius.
Tesla's quiet chip conquest underscores its pivot from full-on EV maker to AI titan, outpacing rivals like Nvidia in custom silicon for autonomy.
As EVs evolve into rolling supercomputers, Musk's blueprint could redefine mobility and robotics.
Wall Street took notice, with TSLA shares ticking up 2.3% in pre-market trading Monday.
With Optimus trials ramping up the latest full-service driving (FSD) version on the horizon, Tesla's silicon sprint signals a future where AI isn't just smart — it's everywhere.
