World’s fastest self-driving sports car debuts in Sharjah

Sharjah hosts top EV innovators, makers, and leaders to shape the future of mobility
Sharjah: The world’s fastest and most advanced self-driving sports car, the A2RL Autonomous Formula 1, will make its regional debut tomorrow at the Evolve Future Mobility Show (EFMS 2025), the Middle East’s first exhibition dedicated exclusively to electric and new energy vehicles.
The landmark event, hosted at Expo Centre Sharjah and supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), will run until 18th October, bringing together global manufacturers, industry leaders, and innovators to shape the future of sustainable transport.
Capable of exceeding 340 km/h and powered entirely by artificial intelligence, the A2RL Formula 1 car operates without a human driver, representing a technological leap in autonomous mobility and motorsports. The EFMS 2025 is set to offer visitors a glimpse into the future of AI-driven racing and next-generation vehicle engineering.
The exhibition will also feature an interactive Formula 1 simulator, identical in structure and dynamics to a real cockpit, providing attendees with an immersive experience of what it takes to control a high-speed race car.
Organised by MIE Events, EFMS 2025 takes place amid accelerating global adoption of electric vehicles and the region’s drive to promote clean energy and sustainable mobility. The event features participation from key government entities including the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) and BEEAH Group, alongside policymakers advancing the transition toward green mobility.
Covering over ten major sectors of the electric vehicle industry, EFMS 2025 showcases the latest innovations in electric and hybrid vehicles, hydrogen-powered cars, EV charging infrastructure, smart mobility systems, renewable energy integration, and advanced component technologies.
It provides a vital platform for automakers, component suppliers, and energy providers to collaborate and develop integrated mobility ecosystems.
A key component of the event is its international conference programme, which will host over 100 speakers across 20 sessions, addressing topics such as EV adoption policies, commercial fleet electrification, supply chain transformation, investment opportunities, and the future landscape of electric transport.
Expected to attract more than 5,000 visitors from around the world, including government officials, engineers, and EV enthusiasts, EFMS 2025 will feature leading names such as ION Mobility, Tesla, OMODA JAECOO, VinFast, Shanghai Silverstones Automotive, and InfyPower, showcasing breakthrough innovations that are redefining the mobility industry.
