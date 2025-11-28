'It's coming': Elon Musk teases Tesla 'Robovan'

Buckle up: Sleek pod-like robovan, evoking a sci-fi dream, closer than you think
Tech billionaire Elon Musk ignited a firestorm of excitement with a simple, two-word reply to a social media post on the Tesla Robovan: "It’s coming."
Quoting a viral video from Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, the X post harkens back to the electrifying reveal of the Robovan at Tesla's "We, Robot" event in October 2024.
The clip captures the crowd's awe as the sleek, pod-like vehicle glides silently onto the stage under dramatic lights, its seamless yellow exterior and gull-wing doors evoking a sci-fi dream.
Gasps of "Oh my gosh!" and "The Tesla van!" echo through the footage, underscoring the vehicle's otherworldly allure.
The Robovan isn't just a concept — it's Tesla's bold vision for autonomous mass transit.
Designed without a steering wheel or pedals, this electric van promises to shuttle up to 20 passengers (or equivalent cargo) at ultra-low costs, potentially under $0.20 per mile.
Recent updates from Tesla's 2025 Shareholder Meeting, held just days prior, amplified the buzz: Musk confirmed accelerated development alongside the next-gen Roadster and 4680 battery tech.
He also hinted at production timelines that could disrupt urban logistics by 2027.
This aligns with Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) v14 push, where robotaxis are already scaling in Austin, doubling fleets by December.
Musk's terse endorsement — garnering over 96,000 likes, 10 million views, and 5,800 replies in hours — exemplifies his knack for viral minimalism.
Replies range from ecstatic ("The future is now! This thing is sick!") to humorous ("That looks like a toaster on wheels" or "VanGo?"), with memes flooding the thread.
One user quipped about converting it into a lifelong bed-on-wheels RV, capturing the vehicle's versatile appeal.
Beyond the hype, the Robovan signals a paradigm shift. In a world choked by traffic and emissions, Tesla's autonomous fleet could redefine commuting, slashing ownership needs and boosting efficiency.
Whether ferrying gig workers or families, this van embodies Tesla's mantra: sustainable, intelligent mobility that could change the world's commute the way internal combustion engine cars upended horses.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox