GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 18°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Energy

BYD surpasses Tesla in 2025 EV sales, claiming global lead for first time

BYD's battery-powered vehicle deliveries jump 28% last year to over 2.25 million units

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
This photo taken on April 27, 2025 shows BYD electric cars waiting to be loaded to the automobile carrier BYD "Shenzhen", which will sail to Brazil from the Taicang Port in Suzhou, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province.
This photo taken on April 27, 2025 shows BYD electric cars waiting to be loaded to the automobile carrier BYD "Shenzhen", which will sail to Brazil from the Taicang Port in Suzhou, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province.
AFP

China's BYD has zoomed past Elon Musk's Tesla to become the world's top electric vehicle (EV) seller in 2025, achieving annual sales dominance over its US rival for the first time.

BYD announced on Thursday that its battery-powered vehicle deliveries climbed nearly 28% last year to over 2.25 million units.

Tesla, set to disclose its full-year figures later on Friuday, previously indicated around 1.65 million vehicles sold based on analyst projections .

Lukewarm response

Tesla endured a challenging 2025, grappling with lukewarm responses to new models, backlash against Musk's political involvement, and fierce pressure from Chinese competitors.

The company rolled out cheaper variants of its flagship Model 3 and Model Y in October to revive demand, addressing critiques of its delayed push into affordable EVs.

Musk, already the planet's wealthiest individual, faces pressure to dramatically lift Tesla's sales and valuation to unlock a shareholder-approved compensation package potentially worth up to $1 trillion over the next decade .

Early-year woes intensified after Tesla's Q1 sales dropped amid investor concerns over Musk's divided attentions.

These included his leadership in US President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), alongside commitments to X (formerly Twitter), SpaceX, and the Boring Company.

Musk vows focus

Investors worried Musk's sprawling empire diluted his Tesla focus, but he has since vowed to sharply reduce his government role.

BYD's ascent continues despite headwinds. The Shenzhen giant saw its slowest sales growth in five years in 2025, squeezed by domestic rivals like XPeng and Nio in China.

BYD expansion

Yet its aggressive pricing keeps it a global force, fuelling expansions into Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Europe — often defying steep tariffs on Chinese EVs.

In October, BYD named the UK its largest non-China market, with British sales exploding 880% through September, propelled by the plug-in hybrid Seal U SUV .

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Elon Musk slams healthcare after 8-hour wait death

Elon Musk reacts after man dies in 8-hour hospital wait

2m read
A driverless Tesla robotaxi, a ride-booking service, moves through traffic, Sunday, June 22, 2025, in US.

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving feature to launch in UAE soon

1m read
A 28-year-old woman from Suzhou, identified only as Chen, landed in a critical medical emergency after using an unregulated “weight loss injection” she bought online. Illustrative purpose.

Online ‘slimming shots’ leave woman vomiting blood

2m read
Elon Musk teases Tesla 'Robovan' as future of mobility

Elon Musk teases Tesla 'Robovan' as future of mobility

2m read