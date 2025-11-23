How Pakistan joins the world’s fastest undersea internet network

In parallel, TWA is developing a Tier III-certified data centre in Karachi, set to open in January 2026. This facility will directly connect to major subsea systems, including SMW-6, SMW-5, TW1, and 2Africa. It will be Pakistan’s first data centre designed for high-density AI workloads, offering secure, scalable hosting for both national and international operations. With Tier III certification, the centre ensures redundancy, high availability, and fault tolerance, strengthening Pakistan’s cloud infrastructure, enterprise networks, and content delivery ecosystem.