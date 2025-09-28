GOLD/FOREX
Fast track: Pakistan's twin cities to be linked with high-speed train

Pakistan's new modern train service set to slash travel time, ease congestion

A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
Pakistan Railways to launch high-speed train between Islamabad and Rawalpindi to improve trave time and ease traffic congestion. Photo for illustrative purpose only
Pakistan Railways

Dubai: Commuting between Pakistan’s twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi is set to enter the fast lane.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is launching a state-of-the-art high-speed train that promises to cut travel time, ease traffic congestion, and revolutionise daily life for millions of residents in the twin cities.

For the millions who live in Rawalpindi but work in Islamabad, this initiative promises a faster, greener, and far more convenient daily commute.

A high-level meeting at CDA Headquarters, recently chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, reviewed progress on the initiative. The meeting followed directives from Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and brought together senior officials from CDA and Pakistan Railways to finalise the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which is expected to be signed soon.

Proposed route

The discussions covered every critical aspect of the project, including the proposed route, station layouts, business and operational models, and the integration of green technologies. Officials emphasised that the train service will not only provide rapid transit between Islamabad and Rawalpindi but will also link with feeder electric bus services to ensure seamless access to major city hubs.

Impact

Chairman Randhawa underlined the transformative impact of the project, stating it would significantly ease traffic congestion, reduce travel times, and offer residents a safe, comfortable, and affordable alternative to conventional transport. “This initiative is a major gift for the people of the twin cities,” he said, adding that the project will adhere to international standards and best practices to deliver world-class transport infrastructure.

High speed train

The high-speed train is expected to spur broader urban development, modernise the capital’s transport system, and support Islamabad’s vision of becoming a global model for sustainable urban mobility. Residents can look forward to a future where commuting between Islamabad and Rawalpindi is faster, greener, and more efficient, marking a landmark milestone in the region’s transport modernisation.

