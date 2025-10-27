Pakistan to launch Islamabad–Tehran–Istanbul train service

The ITI freight service, which links Lahore to Türkiye via Iran, was last revived in December 2021 after nearly a decade of suspension. Operations ran smoothly until August 2022 but were eventually halted due to administrative delays, customs bottlenecks, service quality issues, and devastating floods in Sindh and Balochistan that destroyed critical infrastructure, including the 140-year-old Hirok Bridge connecting Quetta to Dozan, Dawn online reported.