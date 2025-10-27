Pakistan to launch Islamabad–Tehran–Istanbul train service

Decades-old trade corridor set to revive, linking South Asia to Eurasia
Dubai: Covering nearly 8,000 kilometers from Lahore to Turkiye, the Islamabad–Tehran–Istanbul freight train is set to resume by December 31, 2025, bringing Pakistan back into the heart of a major Eurasian trade network.
Officials say the relaunch will overcome past delays, reduce logistics bottlenecks, and increase cargo capacity across the region.
Pakistan Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said the service will reconnect Pakistan with Türkiye via Iran, offering a major boost to regional trade once operations resume. The service will be launched after finalisation of trade arrangements and resolution of operational, administrative, and logistical challenges.
“We had initially aimed to restart the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI ) service earlier, but regional instability, particularly the ongoing conflict involving Israel, caused delays. Now, trade ministers are finalising what goods will move between Pakistan and Türkiye, and we are targeting December 31 for relaunch,” Abbasi told reporters at Pakistan Railways headquarters on Sunday.
The train will depart from Islamabad and cover more than 2,000 kilometers to the Taftan border with Iran, before continuing along the North-South Transport Corridor, a growing trade route connecting South Asia to Eurasia.
Cargo will be transloaded at Zahedan, Iran, due to differences in rail gauges, before crossing into Turkmenistan and moving onward to Kazakhstan and Russia. The full route spans nearly 8,000 kilometers, with a transit time of 20–25 days.
The ITI freight service, which links Lahore to Türkiye via Iran, was last revived in December 2021 after nearly a decade of suspension. Operations ran smoothly until August 2022 but were eventually halted due to administrative delays, customs bottlenecks, service quality issues, and devastating floods in Sindh and Balochistan that destroyed critical infrastructure, including the 140-year-old Hirok Bridge connecting Quetta to Dozan, Dawn online reported.
Abbasi also revealed plans to enhance Pakistan’s broader regional connectivity. An agreement with Uzbekistan is already in place, and a deal with Kazakhstan via Chaman is expected soon, opening access to Central Asia, Russia, and eventually Europe.
“From Chaman, our rail network can connect Pakistan to the entire Eurasian region,” he said, highlighting the government’s strategy to integrate domestic rail infrastructure with international corridors and boost trade.
Additional railway projects include the rehabilitation of the 500-kilometer Rohri–Karachi track, supported by the Asian Development Bank, and modernization of the Karachi Railway Station, now double the size of Lahore Station.
New and upgraded passenger services, including the Shalimar Express and other key trains, are also on the horizon.
Quick facts
Service relaunch: December 31, 2025 (pending final trade arrangements)
Distance Covered: 8,000 km (total route), 2,000 km to Iran border
Transit Time: 20–25 days
Why it matters
Revives a historic trade corridor connecting Pakistan to Türkiye and Eurasia.
Boosts regional trade, reduces logistics delays, and strengthens Pakistan’s international rail connectivity.
Sets the stage for future freight growth, including access to Central Asia, Russia, and Europe.
