Items prohibited in UAE schools: 9 foods banned

The fruit and vegetable section offers options such as apples and bananas, or cucumber and carrot sticks, priced between Dh2 and Dh3. Healthy choices also include low-fat dairy products such as milk and laban, in addition to 100 per cent natural juices with no added sugar, priced between Dh2 and Dh5. Snack items such as date maamoul and oat cookies are also available, ranging from Dh1 to Dh3. School administrations stressed that these options reflect their commitment to providing a supportive educational environment that promotes students’ health and proper growth.