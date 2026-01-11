Abu Dhabi schools programme earns 7-star global honour

The initiative involves 562 schools with the participation of more than 344,384 students
The Sustainable Schools Initiative of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has received a 7-star rating, the highest distinction for excellence, at the 11th cycle of the International Best Practice Competition organized by the Centre for Organisational Excellence Research (COER) in New Zealand.
The initiative also secured first place in the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Excellence Award 2025 (4th cycle), becoming one of only 15 best practices worldwide to earn this honour, selected from more than 110 entries representing 15 entities.
Launched in 2009 in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and the Ministry of Education, the initiative has established itself as a pioneering national programme for Education for Sustainable Development (ESD). It encourages students to take simple, practical actions that drive positive change and promote sustainability in classrooms, schools and communities, while fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility towards their environment.
This is achieved through addressing the environmental impact of students’ ecological footprint across four core components: Green Audits, Eco-Clubs, Field Trips, and Training of Trainers.
In 2015, the initiative was recognised by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) as an innovative model for education for sustainable development and was recommended for global replication. Through the Green Education Partnership and in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and UNESCO, the initiative has expanded to cover more than 562 schools across the UAE, making it the country’s leading national model for environmental education.
Its impact is evident in participation levels and tangible outcomes. During the last academic year alone, over 20,287 students took part in environmental audits, while 7,494 students joined Eco-Clubs.
The initiative has contributed to the implementation of 1,018 environmental projects and activities, with 70,592 students engaging with nature through experiential field-based learning. In addition, the capacities of 4,709 teachers were developed through the Training of Trainers programme, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the initiative’s impact within the education system.
During the most recent cycle (2022–2024), participating schools achieved measurable environmental results, including the recycling of the equivalent of 2,442 litres of water per capita and 241,435 kg of waste, alongside significant reductions in energy consumption through the commitment of 71,864 school members. These achievements reflect heightened awareness and effective energy-saving practices.
The competition judges commended the Sustainable Schools Initiative for its innovations in digital transformation, noting the development of an electronic self-assessment system that enables schools to record and track their performance annually. This has expanded digital access to the platform, positioning it as a globally accessible educational model for schools worldwide.
The initiative also provides teacher training through the e-Green e-learning platform, facilitating access to essential professional development that enables educators to contribute effectively to environmental education. This expansion of reach makes the Sustainable Schools Initiative a global educational model accessible to anyone with an internet connection.
Ahmed Baharoon, Executive Director of the Environmental Information, Science and Awareness Management Sector at EAD, stated:
“This global recognition underscores Abu Dhabi’s leading position in integrating sustainability principles into education. The Sustainable Schools Initiative is not only shaping the minds and behaviours of students and teachers today, but also building a new generation driven by environmental responsibility, innovation and sustainability.”
He added:
“Achieving the 7-star rating places the UAE at the forefront of global best practices in environmental education, and we are proud to share this achievement with our partners, schools and communities who have been part of this successful journey.”
The initiative has previously received international recognition from UNEP and the Global Partnership for Environmental Education as a globally replicable model. The 7-star award further reinforces its position as a global reference in sustainable education and provides inspiration and a practical framework for other countries to follow.
The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi continues to expand the reach of the Sustainable Schools Initiative, enhance its digital platforms, and promote the exchange of knowledge and expertise locally and internationally, in support of sustainable environmental education for future generations.
The Sustainable Schools Initiative is an internationally recognised environmental programme launched by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi in partnership with ADEK and the Ministry of Education, with sponsorship from BP.
The initiative enables young people to explore the environment and learn innovative ways to reduce their ecological footprint, while strengthening their sense of ownership and responsibility towards the future by addressing the environmental impact of that footprint. It is considered one of EAD’s flagship environmental education projects due to its focus on promoting sustainability within school communities.
Objectives:
Communication
Empowerment
Sustainability
Exploration
Capacity Building
Today, the initiative involves 562 schools with the participation of more than 344,384 students. Among these, 153 schools have assessed their environmental impact, and 29,700 students have been empowered to engage with their communities through Eco-Clubs, a core component of the programme.
In addition, 213,469 students have taken part in hands-on field trips, while the Agency has provided training courses and reference materials to 4,646 teachers. A total of 2,081 community awareness projects have been implemented as part of the initiative.
During COP28, held at Expo City Dubai at the end of last year, 32,000 local and international visitorslearned about the Sustainable Schools Initiative, its objectives and its key achievements.
