UAE mandates English for advanced mathematics and science in private schools

Policy will be phased in from 2026-27, fully implemented by 2029-30
Dubai: The UAE’s Ministry of Education has approved a sweeping change to the language of instruction for mathematics and science subjects in private schools that follow the ministry curriculum, mandating English as the medium of teaching for advanced-track students beginning in the 2026-2027 academic year.
Under the decision, mathematics and the sciences, physics, chemistry and biology, will be taught exclusively in English in the advanced stream, with the reform introduced gradually over four academic years and fully implemented by 2029-2030.
The policy aligns private schools with government schools, where these subjects are already delivered in English, and reflects the ministry’s broader push to harmonise educational outcomes across the system.
According to a circular issued to private schools implementing the ministry’s curriculum, the first phase of the reform will apply to Grade 9 students in the advanced track starting in 2026-2027. The scope will expand in 2027-2028 to include Grades 9 and 10, followed by Grade 11 in 2028–2029, before reaching full coverage from Grades 9 through 12 in the 2029-2030 academic year.
Education officials said the phased rollout is designed to ensure a structured and balanced transition, particularly in Cycle 3, while allowing schools time to prepare teaching staff, curricula and learning resources.
The ministry said the decision is part of its long-term strategy to modernise the education system in line with international best practice, improve academic competitiveness, and strengthen students’ readiness for higher education. It also pointed to the need to ensure equal opportunities for students in government and private schools that follow the national curriculum, as well as smoother mobility between the two sectors.
In its circular to schools, the ministry urged private institutions to take early steps to ensure full readiness for implementation, including aligning curricula, digital learning platforms, and teaching materials with the approved language of instruction. It confirmed that educational resources and lesson plans would be made available through official learning management systems to support the transition and safeguard educational quality.
Private school operators have welcomed the move. Several school leaders said the language gap between secondary education and university study had long posed a challenge for students, as science and mathematics at the tertiary level are taught in English.
