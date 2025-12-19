GOLD/FOREX
UAE school admission rules change parents must know for 2026-27

Explained: UAE school age changes, admissions, and eligibility for the 2026-27 year

Zainab Husain, Features Writer
Parents in the UAE should plan ahead as school age rules shift.
Shutterstock. Photo for illustrative purposes only.

Dubai: Parents in the UAE may need to plan ahead as school admission rules are changing for the 2026-2027 academic year. 

On December 17, the Ministry of Education introduced a new official age cut-off for school admissions starting from the 2026-2027 academic year. The new cut-off date will be December 31 of the admission year, replacing the previous cut-off of August 31.

The change applies to all schools and kindergartens starting in August or September, while April-start schools will continue with the 31 March cut-off. Current students are not affected

Here’s everything parents need to know about the new age requirements and how they will impact new admissions.

What are the new age requirements?

  • Pre-K / Foundation Stage 1 (FS1) in British curriculum, Petite Section in French, or Pre-KG in other international curricula: 3 years old by 31 December of the admission year.

  • KG1 / FS2 in British curriculum, Moyenne Section in French, or KG1 in other curricula: 4 years old by 31 December.

  • KG2 / Year 1 in British curricula, Grande Section in French, or KG2 in other curricula: 5 years old by 31 December.

  • Grade 1 / Year 2 in British curricula, Cours Préparatoire in French, or Grade 1 in other curricula: 6 years old by 31 December.

When does the new cut-off date take effect?

  • The December 31 cut-off applies from the 2026-2027 academic year onwards.

Which schools are affected?

  • The change applies to all public and private schools, nurseries, and early childhood centres in the UAE.

  • Schools starting in April will continue using March 31 as the cut-off date.

Does the new cut-off affect current students?

  • No. Students already enrolled will remain in their current grades, and their progression will not change.

How does this affect children previously ineligible due to birth dates?

  • Children born between September 1 and December 31 2021 who could not enrol in 2025-26 will now be eligible to join KG1 or KG2 in 2026-27.

  • Private schools may also assess a child’s readiness and available spaces before finalising placement.

Can children born between September 1 and December 31 enrol mid-year in 2025-26?

No, this applies to the following two cases: 

  • Students currently enrolled in schools: They will continue in their current grade and will not be allowed to move to a higher grade during Term 2. 

  • Children not enrolled in any school during the 2025-2026 academic year: They will not be allowed to enrol in schools during Term 2, even if they meet the new age of admission.

What if a child reaches the required age just after December 31?

  • Children must meet the age requirement by December 31 of the admission year.

  • Those who turn the required age after this date must wait for the next academic year. No exceptions will be made.

How does the cut-off apply to April-start schools?

  • Schools starting in April will continue using March 31 as the admission cut-off.

What about transfers between schools, curricula, or from abroad?

  • Placement for students transferring schools or curricula, or coming from overseas, will be determined by completed grade level and academic progression.

  • Admissions will follow approved grade-equivalency and placement procedures.

Key takeaways

  • New age cut-off: December 31 (from 2026-27).

  • Applies to all new admissions in schools starting August/September.

  • Current students unaffected.

  • Children must meet the age requirement by the cut-off; otherwise, they enrol next year.

  • April-start schools remain on the March 31 cut-off.

Parents planning admissions for the 2026-2027 school year should review their child’s eligibility and plan applications accordingly.

UAE announces new school admission criteria

UAE schools alert: Double absence after Eid Al Etihad

Only 4 Dubai schools get KHDA ratings this year

New schools and universities coming to Dubai in 2026

