Expert tips for parents on admissions, curriculum options, and avoiding common mistakes
Dubai: Choosing a school in Dubai is one of the biggest decisions parents make and with so many curriculums, campuses, and promises, it can be hard to know where to start. Experts say the best approach is simpler than you think: visit in person, ask the right questions, and focus on where your child will truly thrive.
“I am a strong believer that every school has its own unique atmosphere and feeling, and the only way to truly understand it is by visiting in person. I always encourage parents to tour schools on a normal working day when all the children are present,” said Stephen Quinn, Principal of Horizon International School.
According to Quinn, this is when parents see the genuine culture of the school - how students interact with one another, how teachers engage with learners, and whether the environment feels welcoming and supportive.
“It is so important not to assume that a newer or bigger school is automatically better,” he added.
Instead, he advised parents to focus on how the school’s values, approach to learning, and opportunities align with their child’s personality. “Inspection reports are a useful starting point, but equally important is speaking with families who already have children in the school community to gain a real sense of daily life there.”
I always encourage parents to tour schools on a normal working day when all the children are present. That is when you see the genuine culture of the school, how students interact with one another, how teachers engage with learners, and whether the environment feels welcoming and supportive.
Quinn explained that one of the biggest mistakes is being swayed by appearances. “Newer buildings, larger campuses, or higher fees do not necessarily mean a better educational experience,” he said.
Another error is relying solely on brochures, websites, or inspection reports without seeing the school in action. “A glossy presentation can never replace seeing how children learn and feel during an ordinary day.”
Parents also sometimes overlook practical considerations such as commute times, class sizes, and opportunities beyond academics. “Finally, it can be easy to focus only on short-term factors, when the real question should be: will this school nurture my child’s growth, happiness, and curiosity over many years?”
Planning well in advance is crucial, said Luke Steward, Director of Admissions and Marketing at Swiss International Scientific School Dubai (SISD).
“Seeing the classrooms, meeting teachers, and observing how students engage can make a real difference. Look beyond rankings and reputations: the best school is one where your child feels supported, challenged, and inspired to thrive,” he said.
Start planning well in advance, research schools thoroughly, and, most importantly, visit campuses in person. Seeing the classrooms, meeting teachers, and observing how students engage can make a real difference. Look beyond rankings and reputations: the best school is one where your child feels supported, challenged, and inspired to thrive.
Curriculum choice has a long-term impact on university options, explained Rebecca Lewis, Vice Principal of GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis (WSO).
“Curriculum matters because different systems better prepare students for different higher education pathways,” she said.
Some schools in Dubai, like WSO, offer the British curriculum with IB, A-level, and BTEC options at Post-16, ideal for a broad range of university destinations.
“UK universities generally prefer A-levels (British curriculum), though they also accept IB and BTECs. US universities appreciate the IB Diploma, Advanced Placement (AP), and broad transcripts like the American curriculum, while Canadian universities routinely accept a wide range, including IB, A-levels, and the American High School Diploma,” Lewis explained.
UK universities generally prefer A-levels (British curriculum), though they also accept IB and BTECs, US universities appreciate the IB Diploma, Advanced Placement (AP), and broad transcripts like the American curriculum, while Canadian universities routinely accept a wide range, including IB, A-levels, and the American High School Diploma.Rebecca Lewis, Vice Principal, GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis
For Europe and Asia, requirements vary, with the IB, national diplomas, and sometimes A-levels accepted.
Lewis advised parents to also look into career guidance and university counselling programmes. “Check alumni university destinations or acceptance lists on school websites, and ask how the school supports extracurriculars, internships, and personal statements, which are especially important for competitive global universities.”
“Ideally, you should start 12–18 months before the desired academic year of entry. For September intake (which is most common), begin by January of the same year, or even as early as October the year before,” Lewis recommended.
Some schools also offer early-bird discounts, priority waitlists, or scholarships for early applicants.
Suggested timeline for parents
12–18 months prior: Research schools, tour campuses, and attend open days.
9–12 months prior: Make a shortlist by comparing curriculum, fees, and school values.
6–10 months prior: Submit applications, documents, fees, and complete assessments.
3–6 months prior: Accept the offer and pay the deposit.
Yes, some schools in Dubai accept students throughout the year depending on availability.
“Students may start in January for Term 2 or even in April for Term 3. Parents will need to provide the latest school reports, a transfer certificate, and complete an assessment or interview,” Lewis explained.
However, parents should be mindful of age eligibility rules set by the KHDA and the challenges of switching curriculums mid-stream.
“If you’re thinking about joining a school mid-year, it’s best to avoid exam years—in other words, not in Year 11 or 13. You should also consider that it may affect curriculum continuity, particularly if switching curriculum—for example, from American to British,” she said.
Some schools offer support such as language classes or catch-up sessions, and peer buddy systems help new students adjust socially.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox