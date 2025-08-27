Back-to-school: 15 safety measures to ensure student road safety

The Ministry of Interior has directed students, parents, and school bus drivers to comply with 15 safety measures during school commutes, aiming to achieve road safety and ensure a safe academic year. The Ministry announced that four black points registered on drivers’ licenses will be automatically deducted—exclusively for drivers adhering to the rules—under the “Day Without Accidents” initiative, scheduled for September 15. The deduction will be processed electronically, without the need to visit service centers.