Back-to-school: 15 safety measures to ensure student road safety

Compliant drivers get automatic black point deduction on Day without Accidents initiative
The Ministry of Interior has directed students, parents, and school bus drivers to comply with 15 safety measures during school commutes, aiming to achieve road safety and ensure a safe academic year. The Ministry announced that four black points registered on drivers’ licenses will be automatically deducted—exclusively for drivers adhering to the rules—under the “Day Without Accidents” initiative, scheduled for September 15. The deduction will be processed electronically, without the need to visit service centers.
The Ministry instructed students to follow four measures:
Wait until the road is clear of vehicles before crossing in a straight line.
Follow safety instructions while seated.
Exit the bus or car only after it has come to a complete stop.
Adhere to the safety rules taught at school and at home.
Parents were directed to observe six measures:
Plan school trips in advance and ensure road safety.
Teach children traffic safety rules and review them regularly.
Ensure children cross roads safely.
Coordinate with schools to understand their traffic safety plans and confirm children’s safety.
Participate in awareness campaigns to promote road safety culture.
Cooperate with government entities and schools to safeguard students.
School bus drivers were instructed to follow five measures:
Avoid distractions while driving.
Adhere to designated speed limits, especially near schools.
Maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.
Come to a complete stop when students are boarding or disembarking.
Exercise caution when reversing or exiting parking spaces.
The Ministry of Interior, represented by the Federal Traffic Council and in coordination with police commands across the UAE, launched a comprehensive traffic safety campaign at the beginning of the 2025–2026 academic year. The campaign aims to enhance road safety, protect all road users, and ensure smooth traffic flow. It commenced with the “Day Without Accidents” initiative on the first day of school.
Safety procedures also extend to workplaces and study environments. These include adhering to safety instructions, wearing appropriate personal protective equipment, reporting incidents promptly, and continuous self-education on safety rules. Employers must ensure safe working environments by providing protective tools, conducting training programs, and setting up mechanisms to eliminate workplace hazards.
Compliance with Instructions: Follow all safety-related regulations and guidelines at the workplace.
Use of Protective Equipment: Always wear suitable protective gear and maintain it properly.
Incident Reporting: Report all injuries or accidents immediately, regardless of severity.
Training and Qualification: Participate in training sessions and awareness programs provided by the organization.
Safe Equipment Maintenance: Do not repair or modify equipment without authorization.
Provide a Safe Environment: Ensure all necessary protective measures and tools are available to minimize risks.
Recordkeeping: Maintain logs of workplace injuries, occupational diseases, and high-risk activities.
Accident Reporting: Notify relevant authorities of any workplace injuries or fatalities within the specified timeframe.
Avoid distractions: Stay focused, and avoid behaviors that may endanger others.
Maintain cleanliness: Keep workplaces and study areas tidy to reduce accident risks.
Awareness and education: Continuously enhance knowledge of safety practices to protect yourself and others.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox