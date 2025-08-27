UAE Ministry of Education bans phones in schools, announces new inspection rules

Preventing Cheating: The primary reason is to prevent academic dishonesty. Smartphones provide instant access to the internet, messaging apps, notes, and cameras, making them an ideal tool for cheating if misused. With just a single click, a student could communicate with someone outside, search for answers, or photograph the exam paper.

Ensuring Equal Opportunities: Allowing a student to use a phone—even under the pretext of using it as a “watch” or “calculator”—undermines fairness, as not all students own the same type or level of device. Some could exploit advanced features unavailable to others.

Reducing Distractions and Anxiety: The mere presence of a phone, even if unused, can create stress or distraction for some students—whether through unexpected notifications or simply the thought of using it later. The exam setting must remain calm and distraction-free.

Preventing Exam Leaks: In some cases, phones are used to photograph and circulate exam papers on social media, leading to leaks that damage the institution’s reputation, disrupt schedules, and necessitate re-examinations.