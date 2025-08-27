UAE Ministry of Education bans phones in schools, announces new inspection rules

Schools' failure to comply with these instructions constitutes an administrative violation
The Ministry of Education has announced a ban on bringing mobile phones into school premises and, at the same time, established clear regulations for inspection and confiscation of phones found in students’ possession.
In detail, the Ministry issued a circular addressed to school principals and kindergartens regarding the prohibition of bringing mobile phones onto school grounds, based on Ministerial Resolution No. (851) of 2018 concerning the Student Behavior Management Regulation in public education institutions, specifically Article (7) on second-degree violations (2.7) related to bringing mobile phones or misusing communication devices. The decision aims to protect students from the risks associated with carrying phones and to promote positive behavior within a safe learning environment.
According to the circular published through the Ministry’s social media platforms, schools are required to carry out regular inspection campaigns to detect mobile phones. These inspections must comply with regulations and respect students’ privacy. Inspectors are prohibited from physically touching students; searches are limited to their bags and personal belongings, with students themselves required to display their items before the inspection committee to ensure transparency and respect for rights.
The Ministry clarified that any phone found in a student’s possession on school grounds will be confiscated in line with the Student Behavior Management Regulation. Parents will be notified of the violation. The confiscation period is one month for the first offense; in case of repetition, the phone will be withheld until the end of the academic year.
The Ministry emphasized the enforcement of disciplinary actions stipulated in the regulation against students who use phones for unlawful, unethical, or offensive purposes.
The Ministry stressed the importance of immediately notifying parents when a violation is detected and summoning them to review the details. Parents must also sign the official forms (Form 24 upon confiscation and Form 25 upon the phone’s return).
The circular pointed out that failure by schools to comply with these instructions constitutes an administrative violation that may subject them to accountability. It also underscored the need to intensify awareness programs for students and parents regarding the new measures, especially those concerning confiscation periods and disciplinary procedures.
The Ministry affirmed that these regulations are part of its commitment to providing a safe and disciplined school environment that fosters educational values and protects students’ rights, highlighting the importance of close cooperation between schools and families to ensure full compliance with the regulations.
The Ministry of Education has prohibited mobile phones from examination halls for several key reasons, all of which aim to safeguard the integrity of the examination process, ensure fairness among students, and prevent violations of school discipline regulations.
Five reasons behind the ban
Preventing Cheating: The primary reason is to prevent academic dishonesty. Smartphones provide instant access to the internet, messaging apps, notes, and cameras, making them an ideal tool for cheating if misused. With just a single click, a student could communicate with someone outside, search for answers, or photograph the exam paper.
Ensuring Equal Opportunities: Allowing a student to use a phone—even under the pretext of using it as a “watch” or “calculator”—undermines fairness, as not all students own the same type or level of device. Some could exploit advanced features unavailable to others.
Reducing Distractions and Anxiety: The mere presence of a phone, even if unused, can create stress or distraction for some students—whether through unexpected notifications or simply the thought of using it later. The exam setting must remain calm and distraction-free.
Preventing Exam Leaks: In some cases, phones are used to photograph and circulate exam papers on social media, leading to leaks that damage the institution’s reputation, disrupt schedules, and necessitate re-examinations.
Promoting a Culture of Discipline: The ban also instills discipline and responsibility, reinforcing the principle that exams are an opportunity for independent performance. It strengthens academic values such as honesty, integrity, and self-reliance—skills that extend well beyond school life.
Educational experts emphasized that the ban is not an attack on technology but rather a regulatory measure designed to protect fairness and the credibility of assessments, ensuring that students are evaluated based on their actual abilities rather than what can be accessed through a screen.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox