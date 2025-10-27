Do smartphones make kids dumb? Countries that ban gadgets for students

Japan: Japan has not implemented a nationwide ban on mobile phone use among young people. A local initiative was made by Toyoake City, Aichi Prefecture proposing a two-hour daily limit on recreational smartphone use outside of work and school for all residents, particularly targeting children and teenagers. Toyoake City ordinance, effective from October 1, 2025, urges elementary school students to avoid smartphone use after 9 pm and junior high school students and older after 10 pm. It is not a strict ban, carries no penalties, and is intended more as a recommendation.