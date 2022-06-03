Dubai: If you plan to enrol your child in a new school in Dubai, narrowing down to the perfect school that suits your budget and preferred curriculum is a tough task.

However, a new resource from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), called the ‘The School Fees Fact Sheet’, can help you get a better idea of just how much you may need to budget in, if your child does go to the school.

The fact sheet is a one-page report that gives parents a breakdown of all the fees a school may charge, not just the tuition fees. As it includes all the mandatory and optional fees that a school may charge during an academic year, it is a more reliable reference to help you select the right school for your children by comparing the fee structure of the schools you have shortlisted.

Here is all you need to know about the fact sheet and how you can access it.

Do all private schools in Dubai have fact sheets?

The School Fees Fact sheet was introduced in April this year by KHDA and during the first phase of the rollout, fact sheets were made available for schools that started their academic year in April. This covers 35 schools in Dubai. If the schools you have shortlisted for your children have their academic year starting in September, fact sheets will be made available for them before the close of the current academic year, according to KHDA.

It is important to note that the School Fees Fact Sheet is valid for one academic year and is provided for each school and each grade within the school.

What details does the fact sheet provide?

The fact sheet provides the following details:

• Name of school

• Curriculum

• Academic year (for which the fees are applicable)

• Grade

• KHDA rating

Mandatory fees, which include the following:

• Tuition fees

• Books

• Activities

• Medical

• School facilities

• Board examination

Optional fees, which include the following:

• Transportation

• Uniform

• After-school activities

• Field trips

• Annual photography

• Tuition fees increase policy (This is based on KHDA school fees policy as well as the school’s KHDA rating)

• Enrolment and re-enrolment fees

• Any discount scheme for students under certain categories, for example: siblings and students with scholarships.

School Fees Fact Sheet Image Credit: KHDA

How do I find the School Fees Fact Sheet?

You can access the fact sheet of schools in Dubai by following these steps

1. Visit this link: https://web.khda.gov.ae/en/Education-Directory/Schools



2. Click on the name of the school for which you would like to get the fact sheet.



3. The directory will open the listing for the school.



4. Click on the button titled ‘Fees Sheet’ on the right had corner of the screen. You will then be able to view the School Fees Fact Sheet.

How to get more details for a Dubai School

The KHDA Directory, which is available online, does not just provide the fact sheet for a school. You can also view the following details for each private school in the Emirate:

• School’s contact details.

• Location.

• Number of students and teachers.

• Teacher-student ratio and teacher turnover rate.

• Curriculum.

• Principal’s name.

• Gender and nationality percentage in the school.

• The school’s past KHDA ratings and inspection reports.