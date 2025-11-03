Dubai to host first Education Expo for families with over 60 private schools

KHDA Expo offers parents tools and guidance for children’s learning journey
Dubai: Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced the launch of the inaugural Education Expo, bringing together more than 60 private schools and early childhood centres.
The event aims to provide Emirati families with a comprehensive view of educational options, from early childhood through senior grades, while offering direct access to school leaders, teachers, and admissions information.
Education Expo 2025 will be held at JW Marriott Marquis on November 8-9. Part of the Education 33 Strategy’s Pathway Partners initiative, the expo will offer parents insights, tools, and services to actively support their children’s learning journey.
Dr Amna Almaazmi, CEO of Growth and Human Development at KHDA, said: “One of the key goals of the Education 33 Strategy is to empower Emirati parents to make informed, confident, and sustainable decisions about their children’s education, starting from the early years.
This first edition of Education Expo gives families the opportunity to explore Dubai’s wide range of high-quality private education options and engage directly with educators and school leaders.”
Education Expo 2025 provides a platform for parents seeking the right school or early childhood centre for their children. By bringing together leading schools and nurseries under one roof, the event helps families make well-informed choices and plan for their children’s future.
KHDA will also launch a new Parents Consultation Service, offering personalised guidance to help families navigate educational options and make confident decisions.
Throughout the two-day event, parents can explore various curricula, attend panel discussions and sessions with education experts, and learn more about KHDA’s services. A dedicated children’s entertainment area will also be available, offering fun activities for all ages.
