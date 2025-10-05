Skilling up is the new rule for career growth, say experts at Edufair

Professionals, students must keep learning to stay relevant – and the right courses matter
Today’s professionals can’t afford to stand still. Whether in finance, engineering, healthcare or management, skilling up is now the only way to stay relevant and move forward, said experts during the panel discussion, Professional Edge: Pathways that Power Careers, at Gulf News Edufair 2025.
With technology and market trends changing quickly, skill development is key to staying relevant.
“In this fast-changing world, change is the only constant,” said Rochelle Dsa, Lecturer, Phoenix Financial Trading.
“When we choose something that aligns with our career, we have to think long term. A lot of people tend to think that ACCA or CFA programmes are only for school leavers, but that’s not true. These are also for professionals who are looking to move into higher positions or switch to a different career,” she said.
“With AI and data science driving so many changes, a lot of jobs are becoming redundant. So, the only way to secure your future, as well as ensure you’re happy, is to skill up. One of the best ways to do that is by earning a professional qualification.”
For school-leaving students, the best academic choices are those that come with professional pathways built in.
“As a student, what really matters when taking admission is how far you can see yourself after three or four years. That foresight – where you want to be after completing your studies – is very important,” said Suchi Dubey, Associate Professor and Head of BBA and BCom Programme, Symbiosis International University, Dubai.
“If a university can provide professional gateways that align with your academic programme, it creates a powerful advantage. By the time you graduate, you not only hold a degree but also a professional qualification that sets you apart when you start your career.”
Dubey explained that Symbiosis’ BCom with ACCA programme helps students gain both a university degree and a globally recognised professional qualification at the same time.
“This curated path ensures that when they graduate, they’ve earned both their academic degree and a globally recognised professional qualification – a combination that gives them a real edge in the job market.”
Professional pathways aren’t just for students. For working professionals, short-term executive programmes and specialised MBA courses can open the door to leadership roles.
“We, at Demont, offer many MBA programmes. When we started, we only had four specialisations – the traditional ones like marketing, HR, finance and accounting. But, what we noticed over time was the kind of demand coming from people working in the industry,” said Dr Bindu Nair, Assistant Dean, Demont Institute of Management and Technology.
“For instance, one of our most popular MBA specialisations is healthcare management. We have many healthcare professionals, including doctors and nurses, enrolling for this course to upskill themselves. Technically, they are already experts in their field, but the question is: what next? This is where MBA programmes or professional certifications help. These short-term or executive programmes allow them to move to the next stage of their careers.”
Tax has become the latest buzzword in finance as the UAE business landscape now places new emphasis on compliance and corporate governance. “These days, the buzzword is tax because it’s newly introduced, and everyone is talking about it,” said Dsa. “If you want to be in finance, you need to focus on courses that offer an understanding of taxation systems.”
At the same time, courses related to ESG, corporate governance and AI are also gaining ground as companies adapt to new reporting and technology standards.
Dr Nair noted that the growing emphasis on sustainability is transforming education and career priorities across sectors. “In the UAE, we’ve seen a surge of companies going public. It’s now mandatory for such companies to prepare ESG reports. Naturally, this has created a lot of interest in sustainability and environmental accounting,” she said.
Global accreditation remains a key differentiator in hiring and promotion decisions. “If you want to ensure that your qualification is globally recognised, you must look for courses that have global accreditation,” said Dsa.
“ACCA, for example, is accredited by the ACCA body and recognised in many countries. Similarly, CFA is accredited by the CFA Institute and is widely accepted all over the world.”
Dr Nair added that reputation and global recognition also matter when evaluating universities. “Quality certifications and rankings are worth checking. Look at student feedback and alumni testimonials to understand the university’s reputation,” she said.
According to Dubey, accreditation and placement should be top priorities when choosing a university. “As a parent or student exploring options, many times there’s confusion about accreditation or the regulatory framework. I always advise shortlisting four or five universities and beginning your checklist with accreditation and ending with placement,” she said.
“Between those two points, you can ask all the other questions, but accreditation and placement are the key pillars that ensure both credibility and employability.”
She added that global recognition is equally important for professional qualifications.
“When it comes to professional qualifications, always go with well-known global names. Global recognition is key – whether you’re choosing a professional pathway or a university degree.”
While continuous learning is critical, mid-career professionals often struggle with time. “The major thing that discourages or demotivates a lot of people is the commitment required for professional courses,” said Dsa. “Finance courses like ACCA or CFA take time. But, the good thing is, if you’re a mid-career professional, it may not take that long. You could get exemptions depending on your existing qualifications.”
Dubey pointed out that flexibility is essential for working professionals. “I always recommend building a portfolio of learning through stackable certificates or micro-credentials,” she said.
“Many professionals have the motivation and energy to learn but lack the time – not because of poor time management, but because of balancing multiple responsibilities. That’s why universities now offer flexible learning options such as weekend classes, evening sessions, and modular courses.”
All three experts agreed that the days of one-time qualifications are over. Today, learning must be continuous, strategic, and aligned with career goals.
“If you want to be future-proof, you have to think about how to stand out from a million other people – and having a professional degree definitely gives you that edge,” said Dsa.
Dubey added, “Professional qualifications today are absolutely non-negotiable. They are now a basic requirement for progression.”
