3 million jobs await: Why students should eye the EU for higher studies

Speaking on the sidelines of Gulf News Edufair 2025, which is currently under way at H Dubai Hotel, Khan said the EU is fast emerging as a strong alternative for those seeking both academic excellence and post-study career opportunities.

With its expanding job market and favourable post-study visa policies, the EU is creating strong pathways for international students to build long-term careers.

There are nearly three million jobs currently available across the European Union (EU), including about 700,000 each in France and Germany, making it one of the most promising destinations for students who want to stay and work after graduation, according to Clint Khan, Director of Y-Axis, the UAE's leading education and migration consultancy.

“A student who moves to an EU nation to study at the age of 18 or 19 can gain the chance to work across all EU countries by 26 or 27, which is a great opportunity for anyone. Post-study pathways are very important as they determine what kind of future a student can build,” he said.

"Europe has nearly three million jobs available, with France and Germany alone offering about 700,000 each. With options like the EU Blue Card or general work permits, students can eventually gain permanent residency and the freedom to work across the EU,” he said.

Things to consider while deciding on a study destination

Leveraging his expertise in overseas education and immigration, Khan pointed out that destination choices must be evaluated not just on the basis of academics, but also on long-term career prospects, visa rules, and pathways to residency.

“Parents need to decide whether their child should study abroad and return home, or settle down and build a career there,” he said.

While the US and UK continue to attract large numbers of students, Khan noted that tightening immigration policies have made it more difficult for graduates to remain in those countries. “In the UK, for instance, students now face greater hurdles in securing long-term residency. In the US, pathways are also very challenging,” he said.

Khan added that Canada and Australia remain reliable options, offering clear post-study work opportunities and residency routes.