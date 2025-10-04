Take psychometric tests before choosing degrees: Y-Axis director

Psychometric tests help students avoid costly mistakes in degree and university choices
Psychometric assessments should be the starting point for students to avoid misaligned choices in degrees and universities, according to Clint Khan, Director of Y-Axis, a leading education and migration consultancy in the UAE as well as Platinum Sponsor of Gulf News Edufair.
Speaking on the sidelines of Edufair, currently under way at H Dubai Hotel, he urged students to take the test early to gain confidence in selecting the right study path.
“Education is expensive, whether in the UAE or overseas. A psychometric assessment can help prevent students from dropping out midway and avoid unnecessary financial strain,” Khan said.
According to Khan, students usually base their study decisions on two factors – academics and career aspirations.
“When selecting a programme, students often look at their marks to see which subjects they excel in. But, academic strengths don’t always translate into rewarding careers. What you are good at may not be what you want to do for life,” he pointed out.
Y-Axis has launched a psychometric testing programme to help students align their interests with career goals.
“It’s a 30-minute test with a series of questions. At the end, we can identify a student’s interests, aptitude, what they enjoy doing, and which occupations might suit them. This is crucial because many students pick courses based on trends or parental advice rather than genuine interest. For example, AI is very popular at the moment, but some students might actually be more inclined towards culinary arts,” Khan said.
Khan recommends that students take a psychometric test in Grade 11 or 12, a stage when subject choices and extracurricular activities can be aligned with career goals.
“It helps reduce the risk of course mismatches, wasted money, and lost time,” he said.
The test can be taken at home or at Y-Axis offices, with counsellors available to interpret results and guide students further.
Khan explained that at Y-Axis, they often come across two types of students: those who already know what they want, and those who are unsure. “For the first group, we help with course and country selection, admission applications, and visas. For the second group, we start with psychometric testing, then move to course recommendations and long-term pathway planning, based on budget and career goals,” he said.
“Psychometric assessments should be the first step for every student to make well-aligned career choices,” Khan added.
