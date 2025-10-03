AI, cybersecurity and medicine top choices for UAE students at Gulf News Edufair 2025

Edufair Dubai is currently under way at H Hotel and will run until Sunday, October 5
Gulf News Edufair 2025 opened today at The H Dubai Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, buzzing with excitement as over 500 students from some of the UAE’s top schools attended to explore higher education opportunities.
The exhibition, running until October 5, features over 35 universities, institutions and career service providers from the UAE and abroad, showcasing a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional programmes.
Students moved between booths, speaking with university representatives and asking questions about degrees, career prospects, and campus life. While some students arrived with clear study plans, many were eager to find out new subjects and explore programmes that matched their interests.
New-age programmes such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and data analytics attracted strong attention. Engineering, accountancy, and business studies were also among the most enquired-about courses, along with medicine.
Muhammad Yahya, a Grade 11 student at English Language Private School, said,
“I’m interested in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and related fields because they have a strong future. I’m primarily planning to explore opportunities abroad - in places like Australia or Ireland, where I’ve already seen some interesting courses,” Yahya told Gulf News.
“Edufair is a great opportunity for students to explore what universities are offering. It’s a really useful event for students in high school to learn and discover their options.”
Aiza Amin, a Year 10 student at Al Sadiq Islamic English School, also shared her perspective on technology careers.
“I’m looking for aviation and engineering degrees, and the people here, at Edufair, are so helpful. I now have an idea of where I want to study, and I even found some good foundation programmes for aviation at Edufair.”
Those aiming for a career in medicine were equally engaged at the fair. Lamees Adil, a Grade 12 student from American International School, Dubai, said, “My goal is to study medicine in the USA. I’m preparing for pre-med and med school, have opened my Common App account, and started working on my applications, but it’s very competitive in the US. That's why I’m also exploring other options beyond the US.”
Her friend, Evar Haj Khalil, also a Grade 12 student at the same school, added,
“I am planning to pursue medicine and explored many booths at Edufair. After speaking to university representatives, I have a clearer idea of how I’m going to proceed.”
Students across different grades were showing keen interest in medicine and related fields.
Razia Gader, Year 10 at Al Sadiq Islamic English School, said, “I’d like to study in the UAE and am considering psychology or medicine. But, I’m still deciding, which is why I’m at Edufair to learn about my options and what I could pursue.”
