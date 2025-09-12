9 reasons you can’t miss Gulf News Edufair’s 9th edition this October

1. Meet the UAE's top universities

The UAE is fast becoming a hub for higher education. With local and international universities offering courses across disciplines, along with a thriving ecosystem of global businesses and career opportunities, it’s a place where you can study, intern, and live all at once. At Edufair, you’ll meet some of the best universities in the country. Many also offer exchange programmes and international pathways, ensuring your degree carries weight with employers worldwide. If you’ve been curious about what the UAE has to offer, this is the perfect chance to find out.