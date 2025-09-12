9 reasons you can’t miss Gulf News Edufair’s 9th edition this October

Edufair takes place from October 3-5 at H Dubai Hotel
Not sure where to begin your academic journey or how to make sense of all the higher education choices out there? Whether you’re exploring local universities or planning to study abroad, Gulf News Edufair 2025 is designed to make your search easier. Here are nine reasons why students and parents shouldn’t miss it.
The UAE is fast becoming a hub for higher education. With local and international universities offering courses across disciplines, along with a thriving ecosystem of global businesses and career opportunities, it’s a place where you can study, intern, and live all at once. At Edufair, you’ll meet some of the best universities in the country. Many also offer exchange programmes and international pathways, ensuring your degree carries weight with employers worldwide. If you’ve been curious about what the UAE has to offer, this is the perfect chance to find out.
International education is also a big focus at Edufair. With recent visa changes in popular destinations like the US, Australia, and Canada, many students and parents have questions about what study abroad pathways really look like today.
Edufair gives you the chance to explore options across the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia, learn about application and visa processes, scholarships, and post-study work opportunities, and see how each destination stacks up in terms of academics and lifestyle.
With universities worldwide introducing new courses and majors almost every term, weighing your options and choosing the right programme can be challenging. This is where Edufair makes a difference. The event brings together more than 1,500 undergraduate, postgraduate, professional, and certification programmes from over 35 exhibitors.
Instead of spending weeks researching individual universities, you can simply explore them all in one place, compare courses side by side, ask questions, and walk away with the clarity you need to make smarter decisions.
Wondering if a general degree in maths will take you far enough, or if you’d be better off with something like engineering? At Edufair, you can chat directly with admissions teams and course specialists, ask about course structures, fees, scholarships, and internships, and get answers that actually make sense for your future.
Edufair isn’t just for high school students exploring university options. The event also offers plenty for mid-career professionals looking to upskill. From finance and management to AI and technology, you’ll find programmes that help students build valuable skills and give working professionals the chance to stay competitive at the workplace.
One of the biggest draws at Edufair is its seminar series, where leading educators and industry experts share insights that matter to students planning their next academic and career steps. This edition is no exception – expect engaging discussions on career trends, changing job markets, and the real value of different degrees.
At Edufair, you’ll also find exhibitors offering after-school training and extracurricular programmes. These aren’t just about filling up free time, they help students strengthen their profiles, build confidence, and develop practical skills that give them a head start before entering university.
Take advantage of exclusive tuition fee discounts, scholarships, and grants available only at Edufair. Some universities even offer spot admissions to visiting students, giving you the opportunity to confirm your place on the spot.
Every visitor at Edufair receives a goody bag filled with unique giveaways from Gulf News, adding a fun and memorable touch to your Edufair experience.
Platinum Sponsor of Edufair Dubai is Y-Axis, Financial Support Partner is Phoenix Financial Training.
Some of Edufair Dubai's confirmed exhibitors are:
Middlesex University Dubai; Heriot-Watt University Dubai; DeMont Institute of Management Technology; Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Dubai; Amity University Dubai; Gulf Medical University; RIT Dubai; University of Birmingham Dubai; SP Jain School of Global Management Dubai; RAKMHSU; Curtin University Dubai; University of Europe; De Montfort University Dubai; BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus; Symbiosis International University Dubai; Jaipur National University, Ras Al Khaimah; Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School; Unique World Education; Pinnacle Innovation & Education; Explore Educational Institute; and University of West London.
