Gulf News Edufair Dubai returns in October bigger and better than ever

“We work closely with top institutions and sponsors to spotlight cutting-edge courses and career pathways, empowering students across the UAE to take bold, informed steps toward their future.”

“Edufair has evolved into one of the UAE’s most influential higher education platforms — a place where ambition meets opportunity,” says David George, Director – GN Media Creative Content & Design.

The three-day event will once again bring together students, parents, and working professionals who are exploring the next step in their academic or career journeys . Whether it’s choosing the right course, comparing universities, or seeking expert advice on scholarships and internships, Edufair Dubai connects visitors with leading institutions and advisors from the UAE and abroad.

Following a hugely successful May edition that drew over 9,000 visitors and more than 40 exhibitors, Gulf News Edufair returns for its 9th edition from October 3 to 5 at H Dubai Hotel.

What makes Edufair so popular among UAE families ? It’s essentially the way the event caters to different needs. High school students who are still undecided about their academic paths can meet admission counsellors, career advisors, and explore programme options from participating universities. Those planning to start university in 2026 can get clarity on admissions, application timelines, scholarships, and course requirements.

This year’s edition features over 40 universities and institutions offering more than 1,000 courses. Students can explore disciplines from business and health sciences to humanities and engineering, while also learning about scholarships, internships, and exchange opportunities.

International education is another strong focus. Leading study-abroad consultants will highlight pathways to the US, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Experts will also address the most pressing questions parents and students have on funding, admissions, visa processes and post-study pathways.

“Over the past five years, Edufair has guided thousands of students towards the right academic and career paths – and our recent events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi were a resounding success, drawing record-breaking participation from both institutions and students,” says Tina Bhakthavalsalan, Director-GN Media Events & Spl. Features.

“This October promises to raise the bar even higher. The upcoming edition will once again bring together leading universities and career service providers from the UAE and around the world, offering them a powerful platform to engage directly with prospective students. Sponsorship and exhibition opportunities are still available. To be part of this exciting event, contact us at 052 777 6457.”

Interactive sessions

On the sidelines, Edufair Dubai will host panels and information sessions covering key concerns for students and professionals alike, from career planning to in-demand skills and industry trends.

Edufair will also head to the capital with its second Abu Dhabi edition, taking place on October 11 and 12.