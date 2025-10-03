Gulf News Edufair Dubai 2025 opens with vibrant student turnout

More than 35 universities showcase AI-driven, future-ready programmes
The ninth edition of Gulf News Edufair Dubai 2025, one of the region’s leading education fairs, opened at H Dubai Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road with a vibrant atmosphere and the excited energy of students and parents eager to explore academic opportunities.
Running until Sunday, the fair brings together more than 35 universities and higher education institutions from the UAE and abroad, offering a wide range of future-focused programmes to guide students in choosing their academic and career paths.
Dr Rashid Ahmed Bin Fahad, Former Minister of Environment and Water in the UAE and Board of Trustee of the University of Dubai, praised the initiative as a platform that empowers the next generation.
“Such an event serves the students and also shows the support of the community for quality education. The government is supporting such events and driving a creative, innovative education system for students from the UAE and abroad,” he said.
Dr Bin Fahad noted that he was pleased to see strong participation from universities and the enthusiasm of students.
“Dubai and the UAE have long been supportive of quality education. Students can come here to study at top-quality institutions, and I wish the best for both students and universities participating in this fair.”
Highlighting the event’s role in shaping education trends, Dr Eesa Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, called Edufair an “icon of education fairs in the country.”
“The Edufair by Gulf News is one of the most wonderful ceremonies in the education sector, especially for universities, because it directly connects them with students. Here, students can truly understand what they require for their future,” Dr Al Bastaki said.
He pointed out that technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), is becoming integral to the education system.
“Future of education is more than what we expect today. AI will be playing a big role, and we can already see universities implementing it in their programmes,” he noted.
Dr Al Bastaki stressed the fair’s role as not just an exhibition but also a consultancy platform.
“As students finish high school, they are often puzzled about what to do next. This exhibition helps them choose the right university, education path, topic of study and even future job,” he said.
Dr Al Bastaki noted that students often discover better options after engaging with university representatives at the fair, which also serves as a consultancy platform to help them identify what truly suits their goals. “This is very important, and it helps a lot,” he said, adding that Edufair benefits both students and parents by providing clarity and confidence in decision-making.
Vijay Vaghela, Interim CEO of Gulf News, and Mark Thompson, Editor-in-Chief, Gulf News, were part of the opening ceremony.
Vaghela highlighting the wide range of opportunities on offer at the Gulf News Edufair.
“We’re back, twice a year, with fascinating universities – both local and from across Dubai, the UAE, and abroad. With a massive curriculum, students can gain insight into all the areas they want to explore. You’ll get advice, discover opportunities, and find ways to move forward. What’s really clear is that things are evolving rapidly – AI is now part of everything we do in society, and education is no exception. So, I urge you to come along, explore the opportunities, and see what’s on offer here,” Vaghela added.
Where: Al Massa Ballroom, the H Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road
When: October 3 to 5 (9 am to 7 pm)
Good to know: Entry is free and goody bags for all visitors
Register: https://events.gulfnews.com/EdufairDubai
