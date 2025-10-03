Gulf News Edufair Dubai 2025 opens with vibrant student turnout

“We’re back, twice a year, with fascinating universities – both local and from across Dubai, the UAE, and abroad. With a massive curriculum, students can gain insight into all the areas they want to explore. You’ll get advice, discover opportunities, and find ways to move forward. What’s really clear is that things are evolving rapidly – AI is now part of everything we do in society, and education is no exception. So, I urge you to come along, explore the opportunities, and see what’s on offer here,” Vaghela added.



Where: Al Massa Ballroom, the H Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road

When: October 3 to 5 (9 am to 7 pm)

Good to know: Entry is free and goody bags for all visitors