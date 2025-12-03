GCC stresses collective security, calls for joint defence talks after Qatar strike

On the economic front, the council approved the gradual launch of a customs data exchange platform in the second half of 2026 and tasked ministerial committees with finalising the remaining requirements of the GCC Customs Union.

The Supreme Council examined the vision of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for strengthening joint Gulf action, including economic unity, integrated defence systems and coordinated regional diplomacy. The council directed the GCC General Secretariat to continue implementing the vision according to a specific timetable and present a detailed progress report at the next summit.

In its statement on the occasion of the summit, the UAE reaffirmed commitment to joint Gulf action, calling it a fundamental pillar for regional security, stability, development and prosperity. The UAE stressed building on achievements and expanding integration within the GCC framework.

