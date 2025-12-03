GCC stresses collective security, calls for joint defence talks after Qatar strike

UAE: Gulf action fundamental pillar for regional security, development and prosperity
Dubai: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) leaders on Wednesday declared that the security and stability of member states are “indivisible,” warning that any act targeting one country amounts to a threat against the entire bloc.
On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, participated in the summit.
The leaders at the 46th GCC Summit in Bahrain emphasised respect for sovereignty and rejected interference in internal affairs. The GCC declaration also called for stronger international cooperation in safeguarding regional stability and supporting sustainable development.
Jassem Al Budaiwi, GCC Secretary-General, condemned Iranian missile strikes and Israeli attacks targeting Qatar in June and September, calling them a “blatant breach” of sovereignty and international law.
On Palestine, leaders reaffirmed long-standing support for a two-state solution with East Jerusalem as capital.
Gulf leaders also called for an urgent meeting of the GCC Joint Defence Council to discuss next steps after Israeli strike in Doha that targeted Hamas officials.
In its statement on the occasion of the summit, the UAE reaffirmed commitment to joint Gulf action, calling it a fundamental pillar for regional security, stability, development and prosperity. The UAE stressed building on achievements and expanding integration within the GCC framework.
Earlier, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa stressed the importance of completing GCC economic integration, including the customs union, common market and strategic cooperation in food, water and energy security.
The leaders also welcomed the participation of Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, agreeing to develop a joint action plan to elevate relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.
Gulf leaders concluded the 46th GCC Summit in Bahrain yesterday with a final communique calling for greater cooperation among member states and faster progress on long-standing economic and security initiatives.
The Supreme Council examined the vision of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for strengthening joint Gulf action, including economic unity, integrated defence systems and coordinated regional diplomacy. The council directed the GCC General Secretariat to continue implementing the vision according to a specific timetable and present a detailed progress report at the next summit.
Leaders reviewed proposals to expand cooperation into a full Gulf federation, an idea that was originally suggested by the late King Abdullah, and stressed their commitment to unity, coordination and cohesion “in all fields.”
On the economic front, the council approved the gradual launch of a customs data exchange platform in the second half of 2026 and tasked ministerial committees with finalising the remaining requirements of the GCC Customs Union.
It also emphasised follow-up on cross-border trade in services under the Gulf Common Market, including periodic measurement of economic and social impact and recognition of qualifications and service licenses.
The summit welcomed plans to hold a “Made in the Gulf” forum and exhibition to highlight industrial capabilities and promote regional integration.
Leaders also approved the establishment of a GCC Civil Aviation Authority, to be headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, and endorsed a general agreement to connect member states through a unified railway network.
The communique included unified rules for joint property ownership within GCC countries and praised recent initiatives in judicial cooperation, legislative coordination, Islamic affairs and endowments.
Gulf leaders reiterated their support for strengthening governance, transparency, accountability and anti-corruption efforts through joint action, including steps toward building an integrated regional monitoring and oversight system.
