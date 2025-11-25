UAE President receives invitation to attend GCC Summit in Bahrain

The written invitation was delivered during a meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received an invitation from King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain to take part in the 46th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, set to be held in Bahrain this December.
The written invitation was delivered during a meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, where Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s Ambassador to the UAE.
Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah conveyed King Hamad bin Isa’s warm greetings and best wishes for the President’s continued health and happiness, along with his hopes for further progress and prosperity for the UAE.
Sheikh Mohamed asked the Bahraini Ambassador to convey his greetings to King Hamad bin Isa, along with his sincere wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the Kingdom of Bahrain.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox