UAE
UAE

Fahad Al Gergawi named Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Trade

Al Gergawi plays an active role in leading the agency towards its objectives

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Fahad Al Gergawi
Fahad Al Gergawi

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a federal decree appointing Fahad Al Gergawi as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Trade.

Fahad Al Gergawi serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI), one of the institutions under Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. 

Al Gergawi plays an active role in leading the agency’s team toward achieving its strategic objectives, which focus on developing, promoting, facilitating, and showcasing foreign direct investment opportunities available in the Emirate of Dubai.

He also served as President of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) from 2019 to 2021, and is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Expert Network. In addition, he chairs the Organising Committee of Dubai Investment Week, a global platform for the investor community, and serves on the Advisory Board of Modul University Dubai.

Al Gergawi holds a bachelor’s degree in Communication from the United Arab Emirates University. He graduated in the first cohort of the Mohammed bin Rashid Program for Leadership Development and is a member of the Young Arab Leaders organisation in the UAE.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
