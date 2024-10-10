Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a decree to appoint a new undersecretary at the Ministry of Community Development.
A statement to this effect was issued by the UAE Government Media Office on its official X account.
Aisha Ahmed Yousif will now serve in this post, as per the announcement.
She has extensive governmental work experience that spans many sectors including the management of the National Youth Agenda in the UAE, and the strategic and institutional excellence. She was director of the National Youth Agenda in the Ministry of Culture and Youth, and served as Head of the Institutional Excellence Department at the General Authority of Sports. She also has been working as an advisor to the Minister of Community Development since 2023.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in computer systems engineering from the United Arab Emirates University as well as professional certificates in public policy development, government services, institutional performance and excellence.