UAE’s new Minister of State Saeed Mubarak Rashid Al Hajeri: Key roles

Al Hajeri has held senior leadership roles across government and financial institutions

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
WAM

Dubai: Saeed Mubarak Rashid Al Hajeri was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment in June 2025. Bringing extensive experience and expertise to this critical role, he has also served as Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Trade Affairs.

Al Hajeri holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Lewis & Clark College and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He further enhanced his leadership credentials by completing the Executive Education Programme at Harvard Business School.

Over the course of a distinguished career, Al Hajeri has held senior leadership roles across leading government and financial institutions in the UAE and Abu Dhabi. His positions have included: Executive Director at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA); Chairman of the Board of the CFA Institute; Chairman of the Board of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank; Chairman of the Board of Salama Insurance Company; Board Member of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA); and Board Member of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination.

Recognised internationally for his contributions to the UAE’s financial and public sectors, Al Hajeri was named among the World Economic Forum’s Top 250 Young Global Leaders in 2007. He continues to play a pivotal role in shaping national economic and investment policy through his membership in key committees and councils and represents the UAE as Sherpa to the BRICS group.

