GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
Pakistani Cinema

When Gulf News interviewed Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Khan about her life in Pakistan, 'only non-arranged marriage in the family'

As Imran Khan's sons open up about their father, a look at our 2023 interview with Jemima

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ

Dubai: As Imran Khan’s name trends once again in global headlines, we are revisiting an older interview conducted by Gulf News, with his former wife, writer and producer Jemima Goldsmith.

She was married to the former Pakistani cricketer and former Prime Minister in her early twenties.

The conversation, first published in 2023 by Gulf News, provides a reflective glimpse into her years living in Pakistan and the cultural traditions that shaped her understanding of love and marriage.

Goldsmith moved to Lahore in 1995 after marrying Khan, immersing herself in a society very different from her upbringing in the UK.

While the marriage ended in divorce nine years later, Goldsmith says her time in Pakistan left a lasting impression.

“I reflected on my experience of seeing successful arranged marriages up close in my ex-husband’s family — which was pretty conservative,” she told Gulf News.

“Ours was the only non-arranged marriage in the family.”

During her time in Pakistan, Goldsmith observed how families often played an active role in choosing life partners, prioritising compatibility, shared values and stability.

“I saw marriages that were practical, long-lasting and deeply rooted in family support,” she said, noting that the experience challenged many Western assumptions about romance.

Returning to the UK in her thirties, she found herself reflecting on the differences between dating cultures.

“A lot of my friends wanted to have kids and settle down, but they were finding it quite difficult,” she said. “It started as a joke about who their parents would have chosen and whether it would have worked.”

Goldsmith draws a clear line between coercion and choice.

“There’s a big difference between a forced marriage and an assisted marriage,” she explained. “Forced marriage has no place in the modern world. Assisted marriage is where you’re set up by the people who know you best and hopefully love you the most.”

She also reflected on how societal expectations can shape perceptions of love. “We’ve grown up with this idea of love at first sight and mythical, magical love,” she said. “That expectation can make people very unhappy.”

For Goldsmith, her years in Pakistan were formative, offering lessons about community, commitment and partnership that continue to influence her thinking today. “Living there made me question a lot of things I had taken for granted,” she said. “It wasn’t about judging one system over another, but about understanding that there are many ways people find happiness.”

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
Pakistan

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Imran Khan seated with his sons, Suleman and Kasim (Image: X/@qasim__khan) -- File photo

Why Imran Khan’s sons plan to visit Pakistan

3m read
Uzma Khan ahead of meeting Imran Khan in Rawalpindi jail, on December 2, 2025.

Imran Khan is healthy, his sister says after jail visit

3m read
Khan, who has been in jail since August 2023, faces multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism since his ouster from power via the opposition’s no-trust motion in April 2022.

Imran Khan healthy and not moved anywhere: Adiala Jail

3m read
Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan in Dubai to promote 'Neelofar'

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan open up on love, chemistry

4m read