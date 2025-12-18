Dubai: As Imran Khan’s name trends once again in global headlines, we are revisiting an older interview conducted by Gulf News, with his former wife, writer and producer Jemima Goldsmith.

She was married to the former Pakistani cricketer and former Prime Minister in her early twenties.

The conversation, first published in 2023 by Gulf News, provides a reflective glimpse into her years living in Pakistan and the cultural traditions that shaped her understanding of love and marriage.

Goldsmith moved to Lahore in 1995 after marrying Khan, immersing herself in a society very different from her upbringing in the UK.

While the marriage ended in divorce nine years later, Goldsmith says her time in Pakistan left a lasting impression.

“I reflected on my experience of seeing successful arranged marriages up close in my ex-husband’s family — which was pretty conservative,” she told Gulf News.