Families rush to Edufair Abu Dhabi on final day to plan careers and courses

Edufair is currently under way at Radisson Blu, Abu Dhabi Corniche, and is open until 7pm
Parents, students, and families were out in full force on the final day of Gulf News Edufair Abu Dhabi, exploring universities, courses, and career pathways across a wide range of disciplines.
With top local and international institutions, study abroad consultants, and career service providers all available together, visitors could gather all the information they needed without running from campus to campus or scrolling endlessly online.
The fair offers a unique chance for face-to-face interaction, letting students and parents speak directly with admissions teams, clarify doubts, and get personalised guidance on the spot.
From undergraduate and postgraduate programmes to professional courses, Edufair features a full spectrum of options for every interest and career goal.
Dr Princy Sheriff, a GP in Abu Dhabi, visited Edufair to explore options to further her career. “I’m currently working as a GP in Abu Dhabi, and I’m at Edufair to explore post-graduate degrees in Occupational Health. I want to work closely with labor communities and raise awareness about occupational issues, while also educating them on ways to stay safe and healthy at work,” she said.
For many parents, the focus was on finding the right courses for their children. Sumita Roy Chowdhury arrived early with her daughter Shreyoshi, a Grade 12 student.
“I am looking for a BCA programme for my daughter, who will start her degree in September 2026. She is currently in Grade 12, studying in Abu Dhabi. I have already spoken to Amity Dubai and Symbiosis International University Dubai, and they both offer interesting courses in this area,” she explained.
Meanwhile, Rashma Eldo, accompanied by her husband and son Joshua, made an early Sunday morning dash to the fair. Joshua, in Grade 11, is inspired by his elder brother, who studied Aerospace Engineering at Amity Dubai and is now pursuing his master’s in Germany.
“I’m at Edufair to look for a Mechanical Engineering programme with a specialisation in Motorsports for my son, Joshua. He wants to study engineering like his elder brother. I hope he can complete his bachelor’s here in the UAE, staying with us, and then go abroad for further studies,” Rashma said.
Eva Bijo, a Grade 11 student at Maryland International School in Abu Dhabi, was at Edufair with her mother Jeena and younger sister. “I want to study AI and Data Science as that’s where the world is headed nowadays. I’m looking at colleges here in the UAE as well as in the US and Canada,” she said.
Whether you’re considering studying abroad, comparing programmes, or seeking courses that prepare students for the job market, the final day offers practical insights and expert guidance to help families make informed decisions about the future.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox