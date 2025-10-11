From medicine to AI: Top courses Abu Dhabi students are eyeing in 2025

Students are exploring diverse academic pathways at Edufair Abu Dhabi
Medicine, engineering and new-age tech courses emerged as the top choices for Abu Dhabi students this year, a trend evident at Gulf News Edufair 2025, which opened today at Radisson Blu Hotel, Abu Dhabi Corniche.
The two-day higher education exhibition, running until tomorrow, drew hundreds of high school students and parents on its opening day, all eager to explore university options, academic pathways, and future careers.
The event features more than 25 universities, higher education institutions, and career service providers, offering study opportunities both in the UAE and abroad.
Healthcare and life sciences continue to attract strong interest from Abu Dhabi students, drawn by the sector’s growth and long-term relevance.
“I’ve come to the Edufair to check out medicine courses, and there are so many opportunities and universities to explore. I’ve shared my details with a few of them, and I’m hoping they’ll get back to me with more info soon,” said Sampatti Pai, a Grade 12 student at Private International English School (Bhavans).
Her schoolmate Arsalaan Jahagirdar is exploring options within the broader field of biology. “I’m looking for a degree in bioinformatics or courses in the field of biology — maybe biotechnology or environmental sciences. I checked out options at Middlesex University Dubai and Amity University Dubai and they have some good options in biology. I'm planning to explore those programmes further,” he said.
Another student, Rigveda Suryavanshi, a Year 11 student from Diyafah International School, added: “I am looking for courses in medicine. While I haven’t settled on a specialisation yet, I’m certain I want to pursue an MBBS. I’m also really interested in genetics, as I feel it has tremendous potential and will be highly sought after in the future.”
Edufair also saw strong interest in tech-driven fields, as students and educators highlighted the growing appeal of AI, cybersecurity, and data analytics - areas that are shaping the future of global job market
Sherin Jayakumar, Career and University Guidance Counsellor at Diyafah International School, said, “Nowadays, I see the trend moving towards new-age courses like sustainability and green energy, alongside traditional ones like medicine and engineering. Demand for degrees in law is also gaining traction. Fields like cybersecurity, AI, and robotics are emerging strongly, thanks to advancing technologies.”
Engineering remains a firm favourite, with many of these technology-driven specialisations now offered as part of engineering degrees, from AI and robotics to aerospace and data science.
“I’m mainly looking for engineering courses, especially in aerospace. There are a few universities at Edufair offering these programmes. I’m still undecided about where I want to study, but I’m exploring options in the UAE, India, and abroad,” said Aswin Saravanan, a Grade 10 student at Dunes International School.
Courses in business management, accounting, and finance also attracted steady interest, with many students keen on programmes that combine traditional business education with modern specialisations such as digital marketing, fintech, and entrepreneurship.
As the exhibition continues tomorrow, students and parents will have one last opportunity to meet top universities, explore scholarship options, and get personalised guidance on study and career pathways.
Gulf News Edufair Abu Dhabi 2025 runs until Sunday, October 12, at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, from 10am to 7pm. Entry is free for all visitors.
