Gulf News Edufair Dubai returns with new-age degrees and top universities

Participating at Edufair Dubai, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus (BPDC) is showcasing several new programmes. “BPDC has recently expanded its academic offerings with several forward-looking programmes designed to meet evolving industry needs. These include a BE in Robotics and Industrial Automation, the first of its kind across all BITS Pilani campuses, equipping students with skills in automation, AI, and smart manufacturing,” says Prof. Swarnalatha Rajaguru, Associate Dean Admissions and Marketing at BPDC.

She adds that BPDC is also introducing a BBA (Honours) with eight months of internships, alongside six other new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.