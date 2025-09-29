Gulf News Edufair Dubai returns with new-age degrees and top universities

The three-day event will feature more than 35 higher education institutions
The countdown is on for the ninth edition of Gulf News Edufair Dubai, taking place next weekend from October 3-5 at The H Dubai Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road. The three-day event will feature more than 35 higher education institutions and career services providers from the UAE and abroad, giving students the chance to explore academic programmes, career-focused degrees, and seek expert guidance as they plan their higher education journey.
Edufair caters to learners at every stage, from high school students weighing their options to university aspirants pursuing specialised degrees. With exhibitions, panel discussions, presentations, and networking opportunities, the event helps students and families make smart choices about future pathways.
A highlight of Edufair 2025 is its strong focus on programmes that match workplace demands. Universities will present degrees that combine academic rigour with internships, applied learning, and industry projects.
Participating at Edufair Dubai, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus (BPDC) is showcasing several new programmes. “BPDC has recently expanded its academic offerings with several forward-looking programmes designed to meet evolving industry needs. These include a BE in Robotics and Industrial Automation, the first of its kind across all BITS Pilani campuses, equipping students with skills in automation, AI, and smart manufacturing,” says Prof. Swarnalatha Rajaguru, Associate Dean Admissions and Marketing at BPDC.
She adds that BPDC is also introducing a BBA (Honours) with eight months of internships, alongside six other new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.
Also participating at Edufair, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Dubai will feature its newly launched courses. Anoop Kumar, Head of Admissions – MENA at MAHE Dubai, explains, “The BA (Hons.) is a forward-thinking degree that empowers students to design their own academic journey through an interdisciplinary major-minor framework,” pointing to pathways in Sociology, Psychology, Journalism, Geopolitics and more.
He adds that MAHE’s BTech in Computer Science and Financial Technology blends computing with fintech applications. “The programme is designed to produce graduates who are ready to contribute to digital banking, payments, capital markets, and fintech innovation.”
DeMont Institute of Management Technology, another Edufair exhibitor, is featuring new academic pathways that prepare students with skills for a global future. Dr Bindu Nair, Assistant Dean, says,
“Highlights include BTEC Higher Nationals in Early Childhood Education and Care, Counselling and Applied Psychology, and the Fashion programme, along with a Certified English Language Proficiency Programme by CMI.”
For institutions, Edufair is more than a showcase, it is an opportunity to build direct connections with students and parents in the UAE.
“Edufair is an ideal platform for students and parents to meet our faculty and admissions teams face-to-face, ask questions about new programmes, and understand admission requirements,” says Nahid Afshan, Head of Admissions at BPDC, adding, “Edufair helps families make informed decisions about choosing a university that combines academic excellence with strong industry connections and global exposure.”
Anoop Kumar agrees, noting that the fair allows universities to move beyond brochures and websites. “Platforms like the Gulf News Edufair are important because they help us to meet ambitious, curious students and their families, and go beyond academics in our conversations. For us, Edufair is about shaping futures with ambition, balance and belonging,” he says.
October 3-5
H Dubai Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road
Register on https://events.gulfnews.com/EdufairDubai#/
