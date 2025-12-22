Top 20 safest cities in 2025: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, other emirates lead

UAE cities top latest listing: Abu Dhabi tops the list of safest cities for 2025
Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, has topped the list of safest cities for 2025, followed by other secure global destinations with low crime and high safety scores, as per CEO World.
Abu Dhabi claims the top spot as the world's safest city for 2025, earning a stellar safety score of 97.73 out of 100 in CEOWORLD magazine's ranking of 300 global cities.
The UAE city outshines Taipei (97.5) and Doha (97.35), thanks to robust law enforcement, AI-driven surveillance, and community policing initiatives like the Civil Defence Safety Patrol that minimise risks across residential and commercial areas.
Low crime rates, political stability, and modern infrastructure make it ideal for residents, expats, and tourists seeking peace of mind.
These secure destinations reflect strong governance and proactive safety measures, drawing investors to stable real estate markets in the Gulf region.
Beyond crime prevention, Abu Dhabi's holistic approach fosters family-friendly environments and boosts property values amid global uncertainties.
Travellers enjoy worry-free exploration, while the city's consistent top performance underscores its model for urban security worldwide.
CEOWORLD magazine ranks these cities based on safety scores from crime statistics, law enforcement effectiveness, and infrastructure security.
Below is a table summarizing the top 20, including available population estimates and key tourist spots where data is accessible (full populations vary by source and recent censuses.)
|Rank
|City
|Country
|Population (approx.)
|Description
|Tourist Spots
|1
|Abu Dhabi
|UAE
|1.5 million
|Tops with 97.73 score due to AI surveillance and community policing
|Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Yas Island.
|2
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|2.6 million
|Second at 97.5, low crime, efficient transport
|Taipei 101, night markets, Longshan Temple.
|3
|Doha
|Qatar
|2.9 million (metro)
|97.35 score from strict laws, family policies
|Souq Waqif, Museum of Islamic Art, Pearl-Qatar.
|4
|Ajman
|UAE
|0.5 million
|97.04, tranquil emirate with community focus
|Ajman Museum, beaches, Corniche.
|5
|Dubai
|UAE
|3.6 million
|97.03, advanced cameras, zero street crime
|Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Palm Jumeirah.
|6
|Ras al-Khaimah
|UAE
|0.4 million
|96.98, coastal safety emphasis
|Jebel Jais, adventure parks, beaches.
|7
|Muscat
|Oman
|1.4 million
|96.93, cultural heritage, minimal risks
|Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, Muttrah Souq.
|8
|The Hague
|Netherlands
|0.6 million
|96.89, strong rule of law
|Peace Palace, Binnenhof, Scheveningen Beach.
|9
|Bern
|Switzerland
|0.4 million
|96.79, stable, low inequality
|Old Town (UNESCO), Bear Park, Zytglogge.
|10
|Munich
|Germany
|1.6 million
|96.67, efficient security
|Marienplatz, English Garden, Nymphenburg Palace.
|11
|Trondheim
|Norway
|0.2 million
|96.15, Nordic safety standards
|Nidaros Cathedral, Rockheim Museum.
|12
|Ljubljana
|Slovenia
|0.3 million
|96.07, peaceful capital
|Ljubljana Castle, Triple Bridge, Tivoli Park.
|13
|Groningen
|Netherlands
|0.2 million
|95.93, student-friendly security
|Martinitoren, canals, Northern Maritime Museum.
|14
|Zagreb
|Croatia
|0.8 million
|95.79, low violence
|Upper Town, St. Mark's Church, markets.
|15
|Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|7.5 million
|95.56, robust policing
|Victoria Peak, Star Ferry, Temple Street Market.
|16
|Yerevan
|Armenia
|1.1 million
|95.48, stable urban area
|Cascade Complex, Vernissage Market, Matenadaran.
|17
|Eindhoven
|Netherlands
|0.2 million
|94.94, tech hub safety
|Van Abbemuseum, Philips Stadium, markets.
|18
|Quebec City
|Canada
|0.5 million
|94.9, historic security
|Old Quebec (UNESCO), Château Frontenac, Plains of Abraham.
|19
|Cluj-Napoca
|Romania
|0.3 million
|94.36, vibrant low-crime city
|St. Michael's Church, Union Square, botanical garden.
|20
|Zurich
|Switzerland
|0.4 million
|94.35, financial safety leader
|Lake Zurich, Grossmünster, Bahnhofstrasse
Sources: CEOWorld, World Atlas
