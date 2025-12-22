GOLD/FOREX
Top 20 safest cities in 2025: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, other emirates lead

UAE cities top latest listing: Abu Dhabi tops the list of safest cities for 2025

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi skyline
WAM

Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, has topped the list of safest cities for 2025, followed by other secure global destinations with low crime and high safety scores, as per CEO World.

300 cities ranked

Abu Dhabi claims the top spot as the world's safest city for 2025, earning a stellar safety score of 97.73 out of 100 in CEOWORLD magazine's ranking of 300 global cities.

The UAE city outshines Taipei (97.5) and Doha (97.35), thanks to robust law enforcement, AI-driven surveillance, and community policing initiatives like the Civil Defence Safety Patrol that minimise risks across residential and commercial areas. 

Secure destinations

Low crime rates, political stability, and modern infrastructure make it ideal for residents, expats, and tourists seeking peace of mind. ​

These secure destinations reflect strong governance and proactive safety measures, drawing investors to stable real estate markets in the Gulf region. 

Beyond crime prevention, Abu Dhabi's holistic approach fosters family-friendly environments and boosts property values amid global uncertainties.

Travellers enjoy worry-free exploration, while the city's consistent top performance underscores its model for urban security worldwide.​

Top 20 Safest Cities 2025

CEOWORLD magazine ranks these cities based on safety scores from crime statistics, law enforcement effectiveness, and infrastructure security.

Below is a table summarizing the top 20, including available population estimates and key tourist spots where data is accessible (full populations vary by source and recent censuses.)

RankCityCountryPopulation (approx.)DescriptionTourist Spots
1Abu DhabiUAE1.5 millionTops with 97.73 score due to AI surveillance and community policingSheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Yas Island.
2TaipeiTaiwan2.6 millionSecond at 97.5, low crime, efficient transport Taipei 101, night markets, Longshan Temple.
3DohaQatar2.9 million (metro)97.35 score from strict laws, family policiesSouq Waqif, Museum of Islamic Art, Pearl-Qatar.
4AjmanUAE0.5 million97.04, tranquil emirate with community focusAjman Museum, beaches, Corniche.
5DubaiUAE3.6 million97.03, advanced cameras, zero street crimeBurj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Palm Jumeirah.
6Ras al-KhaimahUAE0.4 million96.98, coastal safety emphasisJebel Jais, adventure parks, beaches.
7MuscatOman1.4 million96.93, cultural heritage, minimal risksSultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, Muttrah Souq.
8The HagueNetherlands0.6 million96.89, strong rule of lawPeace Palace, Binnenhof, Scheveningen Beach.
9BernSwitzerland0.4 million96.79, stable, low inequality Old Town (UNESCO), Bear Park, Zytglogge.
10MunichGermany1.6 million96.67, efficient securityMarienplatz, English Garden, Nymphenburg Palace.
11TrondheimNorway0.2 million96.15, Nordic safety standardsNidaros Cathedral, Rockheim Museum.
12LjubljanaSlovenia0.3 million96.07, peaceful capitalLjubljana Castle, Triple Bridge, Tivoli Park.
13GroningenNetherlands0.2 million95.93, student-friendly securityMartinitoren, canals, Northern Maritime Museum.
14ZagrebCroatia0.8 million95.79, low violenceUpper Town, St. Mark's Church, markets.
15Hong KongHong Kong7.5 million95.56, robust policingVictoria Peak, Star Ferry, Temple Street Market.
16YerevanArmenia1.1 million95.48, stable urban areaCascade Complex, Vernissage Market, Matenadaran.
17EindhovenNetherlands0.2 million94.94, tech hub safetyVan Abbemuseum, Philips Stadium, markets.
18Quebec CityCanada0.5 million94.9, historic securityOld Quebec (UNESCO), Château Frontenac, Plains of Abraham.
19Cluj-NapocaRomania0.3 million94.36, vibrant low-crime citySt. Michael's Church, Union Square, botanical garden.
20ZurichSwitzerland0.4 million94.35, financial safety leaderLake Zurich, Grossmünster, Bahnhofstrasse

Sources: CEOWorld, World Atlas

