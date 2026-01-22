Security and stability: UAE city named world's safest for 10th year in a row
Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has once again secured its position as the world's safest city in 2026, marking an impressive 10th consecutive year at the top of Numbeo's global rankings.
This accolade, drawn from a survey of over 400 cities across 150 countries, underscores the emirate's unwavering commitment to security and quality of life.
According to Numbeo, Abu Dhabi leads in key areas such as safety when walking alone during the day and at night, reflecting low crime rates and high public confidence.
The ranking is no accident.
Abu Dhabi Police have implemented proactive measures, including advanced digital transformation, smart policing and the integration of AI for predictive analytics.
These innovations enhance readiness and response, making the city a benchmark for urban safety.
Abu Dhabi Police employs the “Safe City” system, which uses AI and smart data analysis to support public safety.
The system helps monitor movement across the city, analyse patterns, and support quick decision-making during incidents.
Other UAE cities like Ajman (Safety Index: 85.3), Dubai (83.9), Ras Al-Khaimah (83.8) and Sharjah (83.8) follow closely, with Doha, Qatar, on the third spot at 84.3.
This regional dominance highlights the Gulf's focus on stability amid and regional global challenges.
Beyond statistics, the safety enjoyed by visitors and residents in cities, led by Abu Dhabi, fosters economic growth, tourism, and cultural vibrancy, attracting millions annually.
As urban populations swell worldwide, Abu Dhabi's model offers valuable lessons in blending technology with community-oriented policing.
This decade-long streak not only boosts residents' well-being but also positions the city as a global leader in sustainable security.
The rise of Gulf cities in global safety rankings also helps rewrite the dominant narrative about the Middle East.
Gulf countries are no longer waiting to be defined by external events or foreign commentary. Instead, they are actively shaping their image — through strategic diversification, an emphasis on “soft power”, innovation, and urban excellence.
The walkable streets, safe public spaces, responsive authorities and bold leadership, as evidenced by UAE cities, do help build the social fabric, community cohesion, economic growth focused on citizen well-being that ushers a virtuous cycle.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox