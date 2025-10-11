Gulf News Edufair Abu Dhabi 2025 opens with big dreams, bright futures

Two-day free education fair draws students, parents and global universities
The capital is buzzing with excitement as the second Gulf News Edufair Abu Dhabi 2025 opened on Saturday at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Corniche, bringing together students, parents, educators and more than 20 leading universities under one roof.
One of the most prestigious education events in the region, the two-day fair has transformed the venue into a hub of energy, optimism and curiosity as families explore what’s next in their education journey.
Mark Thompson, Editor in Chief at Gulf News, said the enthusiasm at this year’s Edufair Abu Dhabi was palpable.
“More than 20 top universities are part of Edufair. It’s very exciting as the hall is absolutely rammed with young people,” he said.
“We can always see there are huge interest here because education is vital to their futures, but also the future of the businesses in Abu Dhabi, the city and the UAE as a whole.”
Thompson added that Edufair offers much more than just university booths – it’s a space for dialogue, learning and inspiration.
“Parents and children can look forward to insightful panels and sessions. There’s lots of talk about how to get into universities and how to develop your careers – what comes after university as well, but also lots of talk around the big topic of AI and how that’s shaping pretty much all the job market at the moment.”
Across two days, Edufair will host fireside chats, spotlight sessions and expert-led panels tackling topics that matter to today’s learners and tomorrow’s leaders.
Highlights include:
“The skills gap debate: Aligning graduate skills with industry demands”,
“Global pathways to medicine”,
“Next stop, university: Choosing the right country”,
“Your guide to cracking NEET and JEE for top Indian government colleges”,
“Study in the US: Career-ready courses at New Jersey Institute of Technology”,
“Networks, mentors, and mindsets: Build skills for life and work”.
As visitors explore stands and attend discussions, one message resonates clearly – education remains the cornerstone of opportunity and progress. With inspiration in the air and possibilities at every corner, Gulf News Edufair Abu Dhabi 2025 promises two days of discovery, connection and hope for thousands of young minds shaping the future. Entry to Gulf News Edufair Abu Dhabi is free. Visitors can register by scanning the QR code. Every participant gets free goody bags, fun on-site surprises, and easy access to plenty of free parking.
Where: Liwa Ballroom, Radisson Blu Hotel, Corniche
When: October 11 to 12 (9 am to 7 pm)
