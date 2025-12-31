GOLD/FOREX
The Sustainability Excellence Awards 2025: Xpressions Style wins Sustainable Retail Brand of the Year

Firm focused on aligning business growth with the UAE's sustainability vision

Rakesh Ramakrishnan, Marketing Director, Xpressions Style receiving the award from Mark Thompson, Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News; Dr. Mohamed Al Breiki, Executive Director of Sustainable Development at Masdar City; and Nagarajan Suranthiran, CEO of Beetamax
Rakesh Ramakrishnan, Marketing Director, Xpressions Style receiving the award from Mark Thompson, Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News; Dr. Mohamed Al Breiki, Executive Director of Sustainable Development at Masdar City; and Nagarajan Suranthiran, CEO of Beetamax
Salamatt Husain/ Gulf News

Can you share the story behind your organisation’s sustainability journey?

Our sustainability journey began with the understanding that retail businesses must operate responsibly, especially in a forward-thinking market like the UAE. As we grew, we focused on making practical, measurable changes across our operations to reduce environmental impact and align with the nation’s sustainability vision.

What motivated you to prioritise sustainable practices, and how has your approach evolved over time?

The UAE government’s strong focus on sustainability and the long-term vision of its leadership have been key inspirations. We are continuously working to reduce plastic usage, minimise paper printing, adopt digital billing, optimise energy use and leverage technology to improve efficiency and reduce waste across our stores and operations.

What tangible impact have your sustainability initiatives had on the environment, community and your business?

These initiatives have helped lower plastic and paper consumption, improve resource efficiency and create greater awareness among employees and customers. From a business perspective, sustainability has supported cost optimisation, operational efficiency and long-term, responsible growth. We do not claim to have achieved everything yet; this is just the beginning, and we are committed to continuously improving and becoming a more responsible organisation.

