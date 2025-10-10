Abu Dhabi’s hottest education fair is back this weekend – here’s what to expect

Edufair Abu Dhabi opens tomorrow, connecting students to global careers
Abu Dhabi’s most anticipated education show, Gulf News Edufair, begins this weekend at Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, with a power-packed line-up of universities and experts from the UAE and overseas.
The two-day event is a must-visit for families, offering direct access to leading institutions, admissions teams, and expert guidance, saving students and parents the effort of visiting multiple campuses or consulting several career advisors.
Edufair will also feature a packed agenda of interactive sessions and seminars to help students prepare for high-demand careers across diverse fields. Following the success of the ninth edition of Edufair in Dubai last weekend, which drew over 5,000 visitors, excitement is high among exhibitors and students alike.
From robotics, artificial intelligence, and engineering to forensic science, business studies, biomedical science, and sustainable architecture, students can compare a wide range of disciplines side by side. Education counsellors will be available to advise on aligning academic choices with career ambitions.
Edufair highlights the growing value of international education, giving students a realistic picture of study abroad opportunities.
Platinum Sponsor Y-Axis will showcase top global destinations, including Canada, Germany, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and emerging European nations. They will guide students on applications, visa processes, and post-study pathways.
“At Y-Axis, we believe that every genuine student deserves the chance to turn education into opportunity. At Edufair Abu Dhabi, we’re showcasing destinations that don’t just offer degrees, they offer futures,” said Clint Khan, Director, Y-Axis.
“These include Canada for its post-graduate work routes, Germany for its industry-integrated programmes, the UK for its global academic reputation, and Australia and New Zealand for their structured migration pathways. We’re also highlighting Europe’s emerging education hubs like Ireland, Italy, and the Netherlands.”
He added, “Supporting Gulf News Edufair aligns perfectly with our mission to empower ambitious students across the UAE with clarity, direction, and confidence to study, work, and settle abroad. This platform allows us to engage directly with families, understand their aspirations, and guide them towards programmes that match their long-term goals.
After a successful show in Dubai, Symbiosis International University, Dubai, is presenting its career-ready degrees to Abu Dhabi residents. The university will highlight programmes including B.Com with ACCA, B.Tech in Computer Engineering, BBA Dual Degree with Aston University, BBA (Hons)/BBA, B.Sc (Hons)/B.Sc in Psychology, and flexible MBA weekend batches.
“These programmes are designed to be visionary, equipping students with the skills to step into industries and jobs that don’t even exist today. Edufair is important because it lets us meet students, hear about their dreams, answer their questions, and guide them as they learn to navigate through an uncertain future,” said Dr Anita Patankar, Executive Director, Symbiosis International University - Dubai.
DeMont Institute of Management & Technology is another exhibitor, presenting programmes such as BTEC HND Early Childhood Education and Care, Counselling and Applied Psychology, Fashion, and CMI’s Certified English Language Proficiency Programme.
“Edufair provides an important platform to connect with students, allowing us to share these opportunities, guide them in making informed choices, and highlight how our industry-relevant programmes help learners gain career-ready skills while pursuing their passions,” said Anushka Lydia Issac, Head of Business Programmes and Student Engagement.
University of Bolton ACERAK will showcase a host of new-age programmes, including Games Design, Games Programming, and a Master’s in Artificial Intelligence.
“These cutting-edge courses have been designed to meet the growing global demand for creative and technically skilled professionals in the digital and AI industries,” said Dr Raj Nambiar, Campus Director, adding, “They blend innovation with practical learning, empowering students to develop the expertise and vision needed for the future of technology and entertainment.”
Panels and spotlight sessions will focus on the skills gap, networking, mentoring, and how students can leverage university resources to enhance both their academic and career trajectories. Speakers will also highlight how students can choose the right pathways for international study.
Entry to Edufair Abu Dhabi is free. Visitors can register by scanning the QR code. Free parking is available at Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, and attendees receive a complimentary goodie bag.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox