Abu Dhabi’s hottest education fair is back this weekend – here’s what to expect

“At Y-Axis, we believe that every genuine student deserves the chance to turn education into opportunity. At Edufair Abu Dhabi, we’re showcasing destinations that don’t just offer degrees, they offer futures,” said Clint Khan, Director, Y-Axis.

“These include Canada for its post-graduate work routes, Germany for its industry-integrated programmes, the UK for its global academic reputation, and Australia and New Zealand for their structured migration pathways. We’re also highlighting Europe’s emerging education hubs like Ireland, Italy, and the Netherlands.”

He added, “Supporting Gulf News Edufair aligns perfectly with our mission to empower ambitious students across the UAE with clarity, direction, and confidence to study, work, and settle abroad. This platform allows us to engage directly with families, understand their aspirations, and guide them towards programmes that match their long-term goals.