Eid Al Etihad shines with cultural festivities, luxury escapes and family fun across the Emirates

Celebrate Eid Al Etihad with top picks from fireworks to desert escapes & island retreats
Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant lifestyle and dining destination, is hosting a two-day celebration featuring cultural performances, creative experiences, and dazzling fireworks along its iconic waterfront. Designated zones in the arena plaza will showcase different eras of the Emirates through traditional crafts, Emirati games, immersive installations and conclude with a spectacular fireworks display at 9pm on both days.
Indulge in local bites and delights from homegrown vendors, offering authentic flavours that celebrate the UAE’s culinary heritage. Perfect for those looking to tap into a bit of history while enjoying the nation’s birthday celebrations.
The deal: Free tickets at www.yasbay.ae, and stand a chance to win Dh2,000 in dining vouchers; on 2-3 December 2025 from 3-9pm
Celebrate the UAE National Day long weekend at Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, where luxury meets relaxation on the pristine shores of Abu Dhabi. Enjoy family activities, live entertainment, and rejuvenating wellness experiences. It’s the perfect escape to unwind, dine, and celebrate the spirit of the nation in true Rixos style.
Offer: Holiday Your Way offer - 26 per cent off on best available rates for a minimum two-night stay - from November 29th to December 03rd 2025
Call: 02 492 2222
From Sunrise swims to starlit strolls, Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort sets the perfect ambience for parents looking to spend quality time with their children and even their four-legged companions. Spacious accommodations and curated dining, along with enriching activities for all ages, make this a truly exceptional experience for parents seeking to unwind, and the little ones engage in active and creative play in a supervised setting.
Offer: 50 per cent off on an adjoining room for children, welcome gifts from Le Petit Prince, access to the Kids and Teens Clubs, babysitting services and complimentary baby essentials.
Call: 07 209 6000
Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, on the Dubai Islands’ waterfront, hosts a three-day celebration featuring themed games, interactive workshops, and live entertainment at Camp Safari. Ideal for families, the resort offers spacious rooms, diverse dining options, exciting waterslides, a lazy river, and cliff-jumping points, making it a perfect spot for memorable UAE National Day celebrations.
Offer: 20 per cent off room rates for bookings done 30 days in advance, inclusive of breakfast for 2 adults and 2 kids up to 6 years old, valid for stays until December 20th, 2025.
Call: 04 522 9999
Gather friends and loved ones for a complimentary serving of Alaya Pudding Madlouka, a signature dessert that celebrates the nation’s spirit of togetherness. This delightful treat combines toasted bread, caramel, and milk cream, evoking nostalgia and comfort that defines Eid Al Etihad. Located in DIFC, Alaya is the perfect place to gather and celebrate the nation’s journey of growth and harmony.
Offer: Complimentary Alaya Pudding Madlouka dessert for all guests dining at ALAYA on December 02nd
Call: 04 570 6289
Nestled within the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Al Maha, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, is the perfect place to mark Eid Al Etihad. From uninterrupted serenity among rolling dunes, native wildlife, and the timeless beauty of Bedouin heritage, here you can unwind away from city life and reconnect with nature. The reserve is home to over 600 free-roaming Arabian oryx and gazelles, offering a rare chance to witness the UAE’s iconic wildlife up close. Styled as intimate hideaways, the resort features 42 private villas that blend traditional Arabian design with refined luxury.
Offers: Dh6,000 per night, inclusive of full-board dining, two desert activities per day, and access to the resort’s wellness facilities.
-The Bedouin Day Package - Dh1,780 per person includes a Full-Day Desert Retreat with three bespoke desert activities, such as falconry, camel trekking, horse riding or archery, access to the spa’s infinity pool and facilities, a gourmet à la carte lunch at Al Diwaan and afternoon tea overlooking the dunes.
Call: 04 832 9900
FIVE LUXE JBR features 222 stylish hotel rooms and suites, as well as 222 luxurious residences, offering an unforgettable experience by the Arabian Gulf. Enjoy stylish accommodations, high-energy events with global music legends, world-class dining, and indulgent spa services—all in one place. Live like an Instagram star in a sea-view apartment with a private pool, spacious bedroom, airy living area, and a terrace overlooking the Gulf. Upgrade to the Encore Suite for exclusive entertainment options, or opt for the Masterpiece Suite, which features a private pool and offers unmatched luxury, including a private sauna and breathtaking views. Savour innovative dining at diverse venues providing unique culinary experiences or recharge at ReFIVE Spa with rejuvenating treatments, all making it a perfect destination.
Offering: starting from Dh1,500 for Rooms, Dh1,900 for Suites, get a complimentary night with FIVE’s Pay 3 Stay 4 offer, and 20% off on select treatments at ReFIVE Spa. Complimentary access to all Pacha ICONS events during their stay, valid till 25 December, 2025
Call: 04 455 9989
At the Mosaico Lobby Lounge in Palazzo Versace Dubai, celebrate with a festive cake-cutting ceremony and a traditional Emirati dance performance. The venue will feature themed decorations, including UAE mini flags on each table and a grand flag display in the upper lobby. The festivities continue with a special High Tea with an edible UAE flag dessert, a cake trolley, and artfully crafted coffee adorned with the UAE National Day emblem.
Offer: Dh378 for two persons for High Tea Experience
Call 04 556 8805
Experience a memorable stay at any of the JA Hotels & Resorts properties across Dubai, each offering exceptional accommodations, enriching leisure experiences with an advantage of amazing savings opportunities. Choose from a variety of meaningful stays, including the beachfront JA Beach Hotel, the spacious all-suite JA Palm Tree Court, and the contemporary lifestyle-led JA Lake View Hotel, all located along the tranquil shores of Jebel Ali Beach.
The JA Ocean View Hotel, located on Dubai's lively Jumeirah Beach Residence promenade, offers stunning Arabian Gulf views and vibrant city energy. For a mountain escape, the JA Hatta Fort Hotel provides a nature-focused adventure, while the JA The Manor Hotel in Al Furjan ensures a comfortable stay.
The deal: Black Friday Super Saver offers 30 per cent savings on stays, an additional 10 per cent savings for JA Discovery members, and complimentary breakfast daily. Reserve until December 3, 2025, stay dates until December 3. Visit Jaresortshotels.com
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox