Eid Al Etihad shines with cultural festivities, luxury escapes and family fun across the Emirates

FIVE LUXE JBR features 222 stylish hotel rooms and suites, as well as 222 luxurious residences, offering an unforgettable experience by the Arabian Gulf. Enjoy stylish accommodations, high-energy events with global music legends, world-class dining, and indulgent spa services—all in one place. Live like an Instagram star in a sea-view apartment with a private pool, spacious bedroom, airy living area, and a terrace overlooking the Gulf. Upgrade to the Encore Suite for exclusive entertainment options, or opt for the Masterpiece Suite, which features a private pool and offers unmatched luxury, including a private sauna and breathtaking views. Savour innovative dining at diverse venues providing unique culinary experiences or recharge at ReFIVE Spa with rejuvenating treatments, all making it a perfect destination.