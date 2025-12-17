Abu Dhabi: Free shuttle service now connects mall to zoo and resort

New service brings convenience to families, residents and tourists
Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Park Zoo and Resort (EPZR) has launched a complimentary shuttle service from Al Wahda Mall, aimed at making visits more convenient for families, residents and tourists.
The initiative comes as part of a year-long partnership between the zoo and the mall.
Operating every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the shuttle runs on a fixed route between Al Wahda Mall in the heart of the city and EPZR in Al Bahyah on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi.
On Fridays, departures from the mall are at 2 pm and 5 pm, with return trips from the zoo at 4 pm and 8 pm. On weekends, pick-ups are at 1 pm and 4:30 pm, with return trips at 4 pm and 8 pm. There are clearly marked pick-up and drop-off points at both locations ensuring easy access for visitors.
Saeed Alamin, Director of Zoo Operations at EPZR, said the partnership “creates a smoother, more enjoyable experience for visitors.
“By offering a complimentary shuttle service, we are removing barriers to access and making it easier for families and tourists to include a visit to the zoo as part of their day.”
The collaboration also opens opportunities for additional joint initiatives aimed at enhancing guest engagement and delivering added value to visitors, Alamin noted.
Mayank M. Pal, General Manager of Al Wahda Mall, said the shuttle reflects a shared commitment to family-friendly outings, allowing shoppers to transition seamlessly from retail to nature-based experiences.
“After completing their shopping at the mall, visitors can simply board the free shuttle and enjoy a comfortable ride directly to the park, with return trips bringing guests back to the mall at the end of their visit.”
Sooraj KP, Deputy General Manager of Al Wahda Mall, noted that the service is expected to improve accessibility, encourage more frequent visits, and support increased footfall for both destinations.
The free shuttle service is part of a wider effort to make Abu Dhabi’s leading wildlife attraction more accessible to residents and tourists, particularly over weekends.
