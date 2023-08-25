1 of 12
Emirates Park Zoo and Resort is one of Abu Dhabi's most popular attractions for residents and tourists. It's a tremendous all-year-round family activity, so why should you visit?
Visiting the Emirates Park Zoo is a great way to mix education and excitement.
Home to different animal species and an ever-growing list of attractions and fun activities, there's plenty to see and do.
A total of 1,700 animals are in this zoo, which includes a white tiger, cheetah, Siberian Bear, lion and many more.
You can stay inside the premises longer because it has luxurious resorts.
You can participate in exciting activities like crocodile feeding, breakfast with a parrot and many more.
The park has a large animal theatre in which groups of children and adults are shown exotic animals such as baby crocodiles and falcons.
The zoo was built for visitors to appreciate nature, experience something unique and make unforgettable memories.
Home to wildcats, reptiles, birds, herbivores, primates, and more. Do all the exploring with your eyes and cameras, but skip the flash!
If you want to know some of the most incredible creatures, how about feeding them their favourite meal? From hippos to monkeys and farm animals, please give it a go under the watchful eye of the zoo guides.
Children can run around and enjoy the adventure park, burning off much of that stored energy. There are plenty of shaded areas and seating.
