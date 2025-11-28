GOLD/FOREX
New weekend bus service connects residents and tourists to Jebel Jais

Links residents and tourists to hotels and attractions with Wi-Fi and live tracking

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) has launched a new weekend public bus service, the Yellow Route, as part of its Transport Master Plan 2030.

The initiative aims to expand mobility options across the emirate and provide a safe, reliable, and cost-effective transport alternative.

Route details

The Yellow Route runs from Al Jazirah Al Hamra, through Al Marjan Island, and all the way to Jebel Jais, linking residents and tourists to major hotels and key attractions.

Operating from Friday to Sunday, the service starts on 28 November 2025 and continues until the end of April 2026. Buses depart every three hours from 6am to 9pm, with the first trip leaving Al Jazirah Al Hamra and the last trip departing Jebel Jais at 9pm.

Stops and attractions

The route includes 14 major stops, serving prominent hotels such as:

  • Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort

  • Waldorf Astoria

  • Rixos Bab Al Bahr

  • Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island

  • Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island

  • Rove Al Marjan Island

  • Hampton by Hilton, and others

It also connects to Jebel Jais attractions, including:

  • ADNOC Jebel Jais

  • Bear Grylls Explorers Camp

  • SAIJ Mountain Lodge

  • Jais Viewing Deck Park

  • 1484 by Puro restaurant

Passenger comfort and technology

All buses on the Yellow Route are equipped with advanced onboard technology and free Wi-Fi. Real-time tracking via the Smart Control and Monitoring Centre, trip monitoring through the Sayr app, and electronic payment systems ensure a seamless, comfortable, and safe journey for passengers.

