Global Village: RTA resumes luxury bus and electric abra services

Public transport options to enhance visitor comfort visiting Dubai’s popular destination

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Visitors to the Global Village opening can use special public bus service starting on October 15
RTA

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the resumption of its dedicated luxury bus and electric abra services to Global Village as the destination opens its 30th season on October 15, 2025, running through May 10, 2026.

The initiative underscores RTA’s commitment to providing integrated, safe, and sustainable transport solutions that support Dubai’s tourism sector and enrich the overall visitor experience for residents and tourists alike.

RTA will operate four direct bus routes from key areas across Dubai, offering passengers premium comfort and safety standards for a smooth journey to and from Global Village.

The routes are as follows:

  • Route 102: Al Rashidiya Bus Station — Global Village (every 60 minutes)

  • Route 103: Union Bus Station — Global Village (every 40 minutes)

  • Route 104: Al Ghubaiba Bus Station — Global Village (every 60 minutes)

  • Route 106: Mall of the Emirates Bus Station — Global Village (every 60 minutes)

The luxury buses are equipped with advanced amenities designed to ensure a relaxing and enjoyable travel experience for individuals and families, enabling them to make the most of Dubai’s vibrant tourist season.

Electric abra

In addition, RTA is reintroducing its electric abra service within Global Village, offering visitors the chance to cruise along the destination’s picturesque internal waterways. The two eco-friendly abras will operate throughout the season, providing a sustainable and scenic transport option that complements the festive atmosphere of the multicultural attraction.

