Global Village Season 30: Dubai unveils special visa stamps and free entry for travellers

The special offer will be available for 10 days, starting from the opening date on Oct 15
Dubai: In a symbolic joint initiative that reflects Dubai’s spirit of cultural openness and human diversity, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), in collaboration with Global Village, has announced the placement of the Global Village Season 30 logo on all visas issued from the Emirate of Dubai. Additionally, a special entry stamp bearing the same logo will be introduced for travellers arriving in the UAE.
This initiative marks the 30th anniversary of this iconic cultural and entertainment destination.
The announcement was made in the presence of Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai; Zeina Dagher, Senior Vice President of Operations at Dubai Holding Entertainment – Global Village; and Sara Al Muhairi, Director of Marketing and Events.
As part of the celebration, the two entities revealed that entry to Global Village will be free of charge for passport holders with the Global Village Season 30 stamp. This special offer will be available for ten days, starting from the opening date on October 15. To benefit from this privilege, the stamp must be placed next to the entry stamp on the passport, and the offer is valid for a one-time use only.
This initiative embodies the spirit of institutional collaboration between government entities and their private sector partners. It highlights Dubai’s commitment to celebrating cultural diversity and reinforces its position as a bridge for civilizational exchange between nations. The initiative aims to introduce millions of travelers arriving in Dubai to Global Village, a destination that brings together cultures from around the world in a single experience—reflecting the city’s core values of openness, tolerance, and humanity.
The initiative also supports GDRFA Dubai’s ongoing efforts to promote national events and projects that showcase the emirate’s progressive identity. It enhances visitor experiences from the moment they arrive at Dubai’s ports, aligning with the objectives of the Dubai 2033 Vision. This strategy seeks to strengthen Dubai’s status as a vibrant global destination that seamlessly blends culture, innovation, and a high quality of life.
Global Village stands as one of Dubai’s most prominent cultural and tourism destinations, attracting millions of visitors annually from around the world. It offers a unique experience by uniting nations through diverse pavilions, artistic performances, and entertainment that celebrate cultural diversity in all its forms.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox