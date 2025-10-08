GOLD/FOREX
Global Village Dubai: Stunning photos show the amazing changes to world's leading festival of culture

Dubai’s Global Village returns October 15 with upgraded areas and exciting new experiences

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Since launching in 1997 with a few kiosks in a Dubai Creek car park, Global Village has grown into one of Dubai’s top seasonal attractions. Starting with 10 countries and 500,000 visitors, it has since moved locations, finally settling in Dubailand in 2005. Now spanning 17.2 million square feet, it features over 90 pavilions, offering a vibrant mix of food, shopping, entertainment, and cultural experiences. In 2025, it continues to draw millions each season. With the current season nearing its end, visitors have just weeks left to enjoy this global celebration.
1997: The first season of Global Village kicked off in a modest car park across from the Dubai Municipality building, with just 500,000 guests and 10 countries. It was a small beginning with big dreams. With only 50,000 square meters of space, Global Village's first season set the stage for Dubai's most significant cultural festival.
2001: Global Village had grown significantly, and it was time for a bigger space. The move to Oud Metha near Wafi City marked the festival's first significant expansion.
The Oud Metha location allowed more countries to join the celebration, offering a vibrant mix of cultures and experiences.
2004: The festival moved again to Dubai Festival City, with a much larger footprint to accommodate even more pavilions and attractions. Global Village became a global sensation, drawing bigger crowds and offering a richer cultural experience at Dubai Festival City.
2005: Global Village found its permanent home in Dubailand. The 17.2 million square feet space paved the way for a new era of growth and excitement.
2011: A fire-eater entertains visitors at Global Village in Dubai.
2015: More than 400,000 people visited Dubai's Global Village during the five days of the 44th National Day holidays.
2018: Dubailand's massive expansion introduced thrilling funfair attractions, turning Global Village into a complete entertainment hub.
2019: With more room to grow, Global Village continued to expand its international offerings, with over 90 pavilions and world-class entertainment.
2025: Global Village on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, at Dubailand has become a must-visit destination, attracting millions every year
Global Village, the UAE's favorite family destination, is all set to welcome guests back for its highly anticipated 30th season, which kicks off on October 15. This season promises to be the most exciting yet, with a series of new attractions, enhanced experiences, and stunning visual upgrades that are sure to captivate visitors of all ages.
