New attractions to exciting upgrades - what’s new at Dubai’s favorite family destination
Dubai: Global Village, the UAE's favorite family destination, is all set to welcome guests back for its highly anticipated 30th season, which kicks off on October 15.
This season promises to be the most exciting yet, with a series of new attractions, enhanced experiences, and stunning visual upgrades that are sure to captivate visitors of all ages.
One of the standout features of Season 30 is the introduction of the Gardens of the World, a beautifully designed space located between the Egypt and Iran pavilions. This tranquil area, filled with exotic flowers and iconic landmark designs, is a perfect spot for a leisurely stroll or family relaxation. It offers a serene escape that harmonizes nature with the vibrant energy of Global Village, providing guests with a fresh and immersive environment to explore.
For those who love adventure, The Dragon Kingdom promises to be a thrilling addition. This interactive, walk-through experience invites visitors to journey through Blackstone Hollow, a mythical world where they will help Ignis, the last dragon, reclaim his lost powers by solving puzzles and uncovering clues. With 11 uniquely themed rooms, ranging from enchanted forests to fiery caverns, this attraction blends mystery, fantasy, and adventure.
Global Village is also rolling out several upgrades aimed at enhancing the guest experience. The introduction of Way Finding screens throughout the park will help visitors easily navigate the destination, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable visit. Additionally, the new S30 Passports and passport stamping stations at every pavilion will allow guests to collect stamps from each destination, making each visit even more memorable.
Families with younger children will be thrilled by the arrival of The Little Wonderers at Carnaval®. Opening later this season, this exciting new attraction is designed specifically for kids and will spark curiosity, adventure, and excitement. Featuring multi-level obstacle courses, climbing structures, slides, tunnels, and glowing neon lights, the immersive indoor park will offer a thrilling experience for young adventurers.
In addition to the new attractions, Global Village will see a series of visual and structural upgrades. The Dragon Lake, home to the Guinness World Record-holding largest underwater screen, is undergoing a major upgrade. The screen will be replaced with one offering enhanced clarity, and the iconic dragon at the center of the lake will feature new fire effects, elevating the experience for all visitors.
The iconic Main Stage area is also getting a major makeover, returning bigger and better than ever before. With upgraded production and a larger seating capacity, the stage is set to host an even more spectacular lineup of live performances and cultural entertainment throughout the season.
New arches will welcome guests at both the Sharjah and Abu Dhabi entrances, and the Sharjah Tunnel will receive a dazzling new theme, transforming it into a vibrant and immersive gateway. Fiesta Street will expand, further amplifying the excitement of the 200+ dining options available across the park, while the Railway Market, now renamed Dessert District, will bring a nostalgic charm with modern aesthetics, offering plenty of Instagram-worthy moments.
Global Village’s Happiness Street will also undergo a visual upgrade with a new canopy, and the popular Road of Asia is returning as Asia Boulevard, celebrating the continent’s rich culinary traditions and cultural diversity.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox