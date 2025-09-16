GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Global Village announces Season 30 VIP Pack launch dates with Dh30,000 prize for one buyer

Find out the prices, eligibility, and when the VIP Packs will be on sale

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
Global Village in Dubai is one of the city’s most popular seasonal attractions, combining culture, shopping, dining, and entertainment from around the world in one massive outdoor venue.
Global Village in Dubai is one of the city’s most popular seasonal attractions, combining culture, shopping, dining, and entertainment from around the world in one massive outdoor venue.
Suppled

Dubai: Global Village has announced the launch schedule for its Season 30 VIP Packs, which will go on pre-booking from September 20 and on public sale from September 27. The packs will be available exclusively through the Coca-Cola Arena website.

As part of the launch, one VIP Pack holder will also find a cheque worth Dh30,000 included in their pack.

Prices and eligibility

The Season 30 VIP Packs will once again be available in four categories:

  • Diamond Pack – Dh7,550

  • Platinum Pack – Dh3,400

  • Gold Pack – Dh2,450

  • Silver Pack – Dh1,800

Each pack can be purchased by anyone aged 18 and above with a valid Emirates ID.

Mega Packs with added benefits

Alongside the standard VIP Packs, Global Village confirmed that the ‘Mega Gold’ and ‘Mega Silver’ Packs will also be returning.

  • The Mega Gold Pack (Dh4,900) includes the Ultimate Platinum Plus Annual Pass for Dubai Parks and Resorts.

  • The Mega Silver Pack (Dh3,350) includes the Ultimate Platinum Annual Pass for Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Both packs grant unlimited access to all theme parks within Dubai Parks and Resorts, including Real Madrid World, Motiongate™ Dubai, LEGOLAND Dubai Theme Park and LEGOLAND Water Park.

In addition, the Mega Packs provide unlimited access to The Green Planet Dubai and discounts at Lapita Hotel and LEGOLAND Hotel. Depending on the pack selected, they also include ROXY Cinemas tickets, discounted admission rates for family and friends, and E-Wallet credit.

Staggered sales process

To manage high demand, Global Village is introducing a phased sales approach for Season 30 VIP Packs.

  • Pre-booking phase: From September 20 to 26, limited quantities of all VIP Pack categories — including Diamond, Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Mega Packs — will be available for pre-booking with set fees.

  • Public sale: Starting September 27 at 10am, remaining packs will go on general sale until stocks run out.

Due to limited availability, guests are encouraged to register and create their accounts in advance. All purchases must be made exclusively online at coca-cola-arena.com.

What each pack includes

All VIP Pack holders will receive access to:

  • VIP entry tickets

  • VIP parking privileges

  • VIP Wonder Pass cards

The Wonder Pass cards can be used across multiple Global Village attractions including the Stunt Show, Exo Planet City, Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone, and Carnaval.

Season opening

Global Village will open its gates for Season 30 on October 15, 2025, running until May 10, 2026.

Related Topics:
Global VillageGlobal Village Season 30

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Safari Park to reopen for Season 7 in October

Dubai Safari Park to reopen for Season 7 in October

Just now2m read
Dubai’s Global Village is back – what to expect

Dubai’s Global Village is back – what to expect

2m read
Dubai’s outdoor season returns this October. Explore reopening dates for Global Village, Dubai Fountain, Dubai Safari Park and more.

When will Dubai’s outdoor favourites reopen?

4m read
Global Village is the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions.

Global Village reveals dates for 30th season

1m read