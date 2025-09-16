Find out the prices, eligibility, and when the VIP Packs will be on sale
Dubai: Global Village has announced the launch schedule for its Season 30 VIP Packs, which will go on pre-booking from September 20 and on public sale from September 27. The packs will be available exclusively through the Coca-Cola Arena website.
As part of the launch, one VIP Pack holder will also find a cheque worth Dh30,000 included in their pack.
The Season 30 VIP Packs will once again be available in four categories:
Diamond Pack – Dh7,550
Platinum Pack – Dh3,400
Gold Pack – Dh2,450
Silver Pack – Dh1,800
Each pack can be purchased by anyone aged 18 and above with a valid Emirates ID.
Alongside the standard VIP Packs, Global Village confirmed that the ‘Mega Gold’ and ‘Mega Silver’ Packs will also be returning.
The Mega Gold Pack (Dh4,900) includes the Ultimate Platinum Plus Annual Pass for Dubai Parks and Resorts.
The Mega Silver Pack (Dh3,350) includes the Ultimate Platinum Annual Pass for Dubai Parks and Resorts.
Both packs grant unlimited access to all theme parks within Dubai Parks and Resorts, including Real Madrid World, Motiongate™ Dubai, LEGOLAND Dubai Theme Park and LEGOLAND Water Park.
In addition, the Mega Packs provide unlimited access to The Green Planet Dubai and discounts at Lapita Hotel and LEGOLAND Hotel. Depending on the pack selected, they also include ROXY Cinemas tickets, discounted admission rates for family and friends, and E-Wallet credit.
To manage high demand, Global Village is introducing a phased sales approach for Season 30 VIP Packs.
Pre-booking phase: From September 20 to 26, limited quantities of all VIP Pack categories — including Diamond, Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Mega Packs — will be available for pre-booking with set fees.
Public sale: Starting September 27 at 10am, remaining packs will go on general sale until stocks run out.
Due to limited availability, guests are encouraged to register and create their accounts in advance. All purchases must be made exclusively online at coca-cola-arena.com.
All VIP Pack holders will receive access to:
VIP entry tickets
VIP parking privileges
VIP Wonder Pass cards
The Wonder Pass cards can be used across multiple Global Village attractions including the Stunt Show, Exo Planet City, Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone, and Carnaval.
Global Village will open its gates for Season 30 on October 15, 2025, running until May 10, 2026.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox